An Offer Unlike Any Other; Take Advantage of the Super Saver Rate for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, is gearing up for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo, taking place in Chicago, Illinois on November 5-6. For a limited time, attendees can register to access this Construction Technology centric event at a discounted rate.



“ELEVATE gives attendees the opportunity to expand their knowledge, enhance skills, and increase organizational efficiencies by focusing on ELEVATE’s three main tenets: Connect, Educate and Innovate,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “This event is a second to none opportunity for heavy work collaboration; where contractors, heavy material suppliers and logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more come together to share resources and knowledge, building the relationships which support their goals of bridging the old way of doing business with the new.”

The name of the Conference (previously “ELEVATE – The Command Alkon Conference”) isn’t the only change made to this annual event this year. Many new opportunities for Heavy Work attendees have been added to this premier construction industry event, including:

Souped-Up Content – A new PowerTalk series is added, divided into four success and collaboration tracks highlighting industry trends, technology, customer success stories, and professional and personal development topics.

“There is no other place in the industry that provides the level of unparalleled opportunity for peer interaction as the ELEVATE conference does,” said Mike Modica with New Enterprise Stone and Lime, past ELEVATE attendee.

The Super Saver rate ends on July 12th. Register in-time to take advantage of a promotional 20% reduction in price. More details about the conference are available on the event website , and registration is open now .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

