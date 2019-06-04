The Look Of A Bralette, But The Support Of A Bra: The Gendel Girls™ Bring Back The Breezies Soft Support Lace Bra, Offering Customers The Best Of Both Worlds

Top-Selling Silhouette Returns One Year Since Its Launch Last Summer

PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Breezies®, QVC®’s largest intimate apparel brand, are revisiting their popular bralette collection once again, bringing back their top-selling Breezies Soft Support Lace Bra. Customers may remember the debut of this silhouette last July 4th – the brand sold over 300,000 bras in the first 24 hours. With this release, the bra will be available in more colors and will be sold as a set of two; the brand is also offering multi-color packs for the first-time ever.



Customers may remember the debut of this silhouette last July 4th – the brand sold over 300,000 bras in the first 24 hours. Laurissa Gendel, President of The Gendel Girls, shown here modeling the Soft Support Lace Bra scheduled to debut on QVC® as the Today’s Special Value® on Saturday, June 8th at midnight (ET), for the price of $25.92.





/EIN News/ -- The new Breezies Set of Two Soft Support Lace Bras are scheduled to debut on QVC® as the Today’s Special Value® on Saturday, June 8th at midnight (ET), for the price of $25.92, and will be available all day or until supplies last.

“We were thrilled with the overwhelming success of our Breezies bralette launch last year. It not only was the start of a very popular bra category for us, but opened up new doors in every age range - it was the most cross-generational bra we had ever designed,” said Kathy Gendel, Founder/CEO of The Gendel Girls. “We wanted to bring it back this year in more colors – offering even more value without adjusting the price point.”

The Soft Support Lace Bra offers the best of both worlds - the look of the popular bralette with the wire-free lift and moderate support of a traditional bra, which is unique for this category. Designed with summer in mind, the bra is made of lace that is very soft and breathable, and incorporates the brand’s unique UltimAir® technology to move perspiration away from the body, keeping customers feeling cooler, fresher and drier in the warmer months ahead. The bra also features the signature Breezies backwing, made of rose-petal microfiber, and a hook and eye closure.

“We love wearing this bra in place of a strapless – especially when wearing an off-the-shoulder top or dress - showing off the beautiful lace detail and not worrying about a strapless bra that will likely be down to the belly button by midday. How about the wrap dress? Being a large C cup, I can finally wear styles that I’ve never been able to before. This bra offers stylish modesty and the support we all need. From deep v-neck shirts to sundresses to loungewear - this bra goes with it all, it’s a wardrobe essential,” said Laurissa Gendel, President of The Gendel Girls.

With this release, the Soft Support Lace Bra will be available in eight colors including customer favorites like Black, Ivory and Warm Beige, along with a new Silver option and new multi-color packs of Coral/Navy and Soft Aqua/Light Pink. The bra will be available in a wide variety of sizes as well from XS through 3X.

The Breezies Set of Two Soft Support Lace Bra (QVC Item #A307831) is scheduled to be available beginning June 8, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

About The Gendel Girls:

Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls’™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on their family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 24 years with an average annual growth increase of 22.5%. During that time, they have sold millions of bras and panties worldwide. Most recently hitting a milestone of selling over 200,000 bras in a 24-hour period, their single largest bra silhouette sold in that time period. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

Press Contact:

Christine Perez

DiGennaro Communications

christine@digennaro-usa.com

212.966.9525

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b04864ef-0c38-4444-90a8-244c06f65412



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.