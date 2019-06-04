Brands Debut New Products at (pre)COTERIE | Fame | Moda | Accessories the Show

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the women’s June Market in New York, over 630 exhibiting brands will debut new products at (pre)COTERIE, Fame, Moda and Accessories the Show. Taking place June 9-11, 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center, the event will attract over 13,000 attendees to New York to shop, discover and connect. The June market is the only destination for buyers to shop multiple categories in resort, pre-collections and immediates, all in one place.



/EIN News/ -- Below is a preview of announcements exhibitors will showcase during (pre)COTERIE, Fame, Moda, and Accessories The Show in New York June 9-11, 2019:

(pre)COTERIE Brands Include:

ADRIANA CONTRERAS (booth #: 607) *DESTINATIONcoterie

The brand Adriana Contreras is inspired by a feminine, romantic and avant-garde woman. 2019 Spring collection "Garden Party" comes with a lot of colors and floral fragrances that capture your senses and exalt your graceful silhouette.

AMATOSTYLE (booth #: 142)

Amatostyle will be debuting their collection at (pre)COTERIE. This will be the designer, Nicole Amatos' first collection. The collection mixes various mediums from gemstones to leather and has a strong and elegant bohemian, rocker-chic vibe with a versatility that transforms seamlessly from jeans to an evening gown. Buyers will be able to personally work with the designer to customize the color choices and combinations of the pieces they choose for their store location.

ANNIE + OTIS (booth #: 841)

Grandfather and grandson duo start a new label. Nubby Alpern (88), having had a long career in the industry which began in 1954 after leaving the Marines and recently selling HMS Productions (of Cable & Gauge and Cupio), was ready for a new adventure. Along with his grandson, August (33), they bring their combined decades of experience to this pure cashmere line.

AUTUMN CASHMERE (booth #: 823)

Autumn Cashmere is excited to announce its collaboration with clothing care experts The Laundress. The beloved cashmere brand will be offering a cashmere wash in its own signature scent to launch with its Fall collection. Known for luxury cashmere styles for women, men and kids, Autumn Cashmere will now offer customers a seamless way to care for their cashmere.

CLASSIC COCO (booth #: 215) *Vintage@COTERIE

Classic Coco will now be showcasing an exclusive rare collection of never before seen vintage Chanel accessories at (pre)COTERIE, wholesale and cash and carry.

DOUM (booth #: 517) *DESTINATIONcoterie

Mother-daughter duo: Samira and Yasmine Madranian build on this handbag brand’s rich heritage and legacy of craftsmanship by making use of traditional Moroccan crafts to bring it into modern day relevance. The new signature accessories lie in modern shapes, great leather, natural fabrics and attention to details.

FICCARE HAIR ACCESSORIES (booth #: 143)

Ficcare Hair Accessories based in Los Angeles is showing for the first time at (pre)COTERIE. Our Spring & Summer 2019 Collection includes Headbands, Hair Pins, Barrettes, and Sticks. We are launching our BLOSSOM COLLECTION. All handmade and hand painted. A timeless and classic look found at Nordstrom stores nationwide, Fenwick Bond Street, boutiques and salons worldwide.

ISY B Designs Cayman Islands (booth #: 707) *DESTINATIONcoterie

Award winning luxury swimwear brand, Isy B., launches its confidence-boosting swimwear using sustainable Italian fabrics at (Pre)COTERIE. The collection was created in response to increasing demand for more modest, full-coverage, modern swimwear. Offering support, lift and security where it matters most to women over 40, using luxurious recycled fabrics they can feel good about.

JOSEPH AND STACEY (booth #: 142)

Joseph and Stacey are opening up to the first time ever to U.S. wholesale market with their patented design bags. These unique bags are made in knits as well as high quality leathers that are manufactured in house based in South Korea.

KIRSTEN JADE (booth #: 517)

Kirsten Jade Swim is an emerging sustainable swimwear line designed and made in Los Angeles, California. The brand sources dead stock and ECONYL fabrics that are twice as resistant to chlorine, suntan creams, and oils than competitors’ fabrics thanks to its innovative construction

LESWIM (booth #: 517) *DESTINATIONcoterie

After years of editing and styling hundreds of looks, designer Adriana Caras founded LeSwim, a modern vision of luxury resort style. The new R'20 collection features ultra soft UPF50 UV-protected fabric that retains its elasticity and resists fading. Made in Italy the aesthetic is modern minimalism, with a focus on superb fit.

MARITIMUM SWIMWEAR (booth #: 506) *DESTINATIONcoterie

Maritimum Swimwear is launching their third collection at DESTINATIONcoterie for the first time. The collection is inspired by 18th- Century. Digital art is transformed into gorgeously pieces through intricate techniques giving a very refined signature look that exudes luxurious ambiance and charming self-confidence.

MOS BEACHWEAR (booth #: 709) *DESTINATIONcoterie

Mos seeks to insert in its collections the concept around the idea "Summer is a story waiting to be written". The 2020 collection is a tribute to the world's largest rainforest: The Amazon. Inspiration came from the exuberance of nature and its riches, textures, animals, indigenous tribes, colors, charms.

MILAREYA (booth #: 359)

Milareya, fur, leather and outerwear company is opening up wholesale to the U.S. market with its debut at (pre)COTERIE.

PAULA TORRES (booth #: 613) *DESTINATIONcoterie

In the luxury market for over seven years, Brazilian designer Paula Torres carries sophistication and elegance in her namesake brand. The shoemaker proposes a contemporary product, with style and personality. The handcrafted pieces feature flawless finish and unique design. In collaboration with PAT BO, Paulo Torres’s shoes standout due to their high quality, choice of rustic materials and fabrics with designs that highlight Brazilian flora and fauna

RAFFI (booth #: 329)

RAFFI is thrilled to debut their Fall collection. Raffi Shaya, the company’s namesake, designed the Fall line alongside his three daughters and wife. The line embodies effortless elegance that makes each piece seamless to style. Always elevated, elegant and easy to wear comes to life in Fall 2019.

REVEL REY SWIM & RESORTWEAR (booth #: 517) * DESTINATIONcoterie

Revel Rey combines fashion and art, flaunting unique, custom, hand painted prints by founder & designer, Audrey while also focusing on one of a kind styles. The 2020 collection is inspired by Summer in the Hamptons and Cape Cod; featuring a soft, romantic color palette and luxurious textures.

WESTERLY SWIM & RESORTWEAR (booth #: 517) * DESTINATIONcoterie

Feminine classic and refined with a strong focus on quality and fit, Westerly is a boutique line of swimwear designed and hand-sewn in Los Angeles, California. The R’20 collection provides a capsule swimwear wardrobe for any tropical escape, with each style featuring clean lines and minimal but thoughtful detailing for a sophisticated, modern aesthetic.

MODA Brands Include:

HIGH SECRET (booth #: 3090)

High Secret is showing for the first time its new fall/winter collection 2019 at the MODA Show. They provide unique quality from various materials and offers a very elegant, chic yet edgy style that makes you look flawlessly gorgeous.

ACCESSORIES THE SHOW Brands Include:

FREYRS EYEWEAR (booth #: 3408)

FREYRS Eyewear is launching a new line of luxury women's blue blocking reading glasses at the revolutionary price. The collection will highlight 15 styles inspired by modern day women. FREYRS Eyewear will also debut their new summer sunglasses collection with dozens of new styles for any occasion that will highlight bright and fun colors.

JUMI SCARVES (booth #: 3238)

The luxury brand, Jumi, will be showing for the first time at Accessories The Show, June 9th-11th with their line of sustainably sourced, organic cashmere scarves.

FAME Brands Include:

K TOO (booth #: 3555)

K TOO is showing for the first time ever at FAME. Debuting 2019 Fall and Holiday Collection which consist of strong unique pieces of clothing that reflects women of empowering character.

L.T.J (Letter to Juliet) (booth #: 3542)

Letter To Juliet (L.T.J) is carving out its casual womenswear market and creating the most Jean essentials at the best factories in L.A. They created a fashion label that merged from West Coast and Italian cultures, creating a day-to-night wardrobe with effortless femininity.

MOODIE (booth #: 3731)

Moodie is a collection that launched based on the idea that a woman’s mood is always everchanging, so that of her style. Please Join us for our Debut at Fame!

UNIQUE VINTAGE (booth #: 3927)

Unique Vintage has made waves and turned heads for their widely popular licensed collaborations/partnerships! Introducing these official collections at FAME for the following: Unique Vintage x Coca Cola, Care Bears, Barbie, Little Golden Books, Micheline Pitt and Universal Monsters! You don't want to miss these!

About (pre)COTERIE: (pre)COTERIE is a pre-collections event and exclusive shopping experience for the global fashion elite. Featuring women’s apparel and accessories designers in expertly merchandised environments including resort, international women’s wear, designer accessories and fine jewelry, swim and active. Vintage is open to buyers and the public.

About Fame: Fun, fresh and full of cool trends, FAME is a one-stop shopping destination where the retailers discover ready-to-wear young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women.

About MODA: MODA is an upscale event providing a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections that showcase some of the most desired names in the industry. In a refined and elegant environment, MODA creates an inspiring place to conduct business and network, giving retailers the opportunity to discover everything from the latest trends to updated classics.

About ACCESSORIES THE SHOW: Featuring a diverse and accessible collection of fashion accessories, ACCESSORIES THE SHOW is the go-to event to shop both trend-driven and classic brands, and the place to discover new and emerging designers.

