Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven L. Peake as Vice President of Technology

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Steven L. Peake as Vice President of Technology. Mr. Peake will report to Mark A. Esquivel, Park’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Mr. Peake previously held various senior technical, product development and technical marketing positions at Park between 2001 and 2010. Prior to rejoining Park, he was Director of Research & Development for Magnolia Advanced Materials, Inc., a manufacturer of composite adhesive and other products, since 2015. From 2010 until 2015, Mr. Peake served as Technical Director - Composites at SAATI S.p.A., a leading manufacturer of fabrics and chemicals for industrial use. Between 1979 and 2001, he held various technical and research and development positions at Cytec Industries Inc., which has since been acquired by Solvay S.A., a large advanced materials and specialty chemicals company. Mr. Peake received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Texas and a Doctorate degree in Organic Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

