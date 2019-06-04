Aehr Secures Order for FOX-P™ System from New Customer Skorpios Technologies for Test and Burn-in of Silicon Photonics Devices

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced it has received an order from new customer Skorpios Technologies, Inc., a vertically integrated silicon photonics company, for its FOX-P test and burn-in system. This high-power test and reliability verification solution will be used to perform 100% wafer level test and burn-in for infant mortality and aging of Skorpios’ silicon photonics devices as part of a significant production ramp to meet demand for high speed optical transceivers.



Stephen Krasulick, Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Skorpios said, “We selected Aehr’s FOX-P Platform because it provides a full-wafer reliability verification and test solution that allows us to meet the high-volume production test requirements we are building out at Skorpios to address the demand for high speed optical communications. We look forward to working with Aehr Test to support our growing production needs.”

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr, commented, “We are delighted to announce this new customer relationship with Skorpios, beginning with this order for our FOX-P test and burn-in system to support their production ramp of their silicon photonics devices. We are able to provide a seamless transition from initial production to very high volume within our FOX-P family with our new FOX-NP system along with our high-volume production FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn in systems.”

Aehr’s FOX-P Platform is the company’s next-generation multi-wafer and singulated die/module test solution that is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of photonics devices, flash memories, microcontrollers, sensors, and other leading-edge ICs before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages. The FOX wafer-level systems utilize Aehr’s FOX WaferPak™ contactors, which provide cost effective solutions for making electrical contact with a full wafer or substrate in a multi-wafer environment. The configuration with the DiePak® Carriers enables burn-in of singulated die and multi-die modules to screen for defects in both the die and the module assembly process. The resulting known-good die, single-die or stacked-die packaged parts can then be used for high reliability and quality applications such as enterprise solid state drives, automotive devices, highly valuable mobile applications, and mission critical integrated circuits and sensors.

The key features of the FOX-P Platform that contribute to the cost-effectiveness of the solution include the ability to provide up to 2,048 “Universal Channels” per wafer or DiePak carrier, which allows the system to test all the devices on the wafer or DiePak carrier in parallel. The innovative “Universal Channel” architecture allows any channel to be any function (I/O, Device Power Supply (DPS) or Per-pin Precision Measurement Unit (PPMU)). This enhanced architecture now allows customers to perform per pin parametric testing, more extensive digital pattern test with deeper data stimulus / capture memory (32M per pin), and deeper scan (768M) optimized for BIST/DFT testing. A single FOX-XP test system may be configured with up to 18 blades of wafer test resources, enabling up to 18 wafers to be tested simultaneously. The footprint of the 18-wafer test system is similar to the footprint of typical semiconductor Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) that can only test one wafer at a time. The highly integrated 2-blade FOX-NP system has a very small footprint and is designed to be easily integrated into product design, reliability and test lab applications.

About Skorpios Technologies

Skorpios is a semiconductor company delivering highly integrated products based upon its proprietary, wafer-scale, heterogeneous integration process. This novel process leverages the existing silicon manufacturing ecosystem to enable high bandwidth interconnectivity at mature CMOS manufacturing costs. Skorpios' unique platform can be used to address a wide range of applications: high speed video, data and voice communications for networking, cloud computing, consumer, medical, and more. For more information, visit www.skorpiosinc.com.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr provides complete production solutions across the product manufacturing flow to improve yield and reliability, and has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. For more information, visit www.aehr.com.

