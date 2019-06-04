There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,191 in the last 365 days.

South Sudan : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of South Sudan

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

June 4, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

While the peace agreement signed in September 2018 has improved the prospects for lasting peace in South Sudan, the implementation of the agreement has become more protracted than envisaged with the recently announced six-month delay in forming a new national unity government. A relapse into war in mid-2016 spread insecurity across the country and severely affected all economic activities and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and food insecurity. The country is in a serious economic crisis.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/153

English

Publication Date:

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498318457/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SSDEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

74

