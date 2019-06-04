Advantages of Cooked, Natural Dog Food

If you have a dog, you probably treat it like a member of your family — because, after all, it is.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you consider your dog a member of your family, treat him or her like one! Feed your dog cooked, natural dog food . Natural dog food is good for a dog’s health, activity level, lifespan, and overall happiness — but most people don’t know this. In fact, most people aren’t even aware of the ingredients that go into most dog foods, or the impact these ingredients can have on their dog’s health.Would you feed members of your family commercially manufactured, processed food that is detrimental to their health? Don't underestimate the importance of your dog’s food. Feed them natural, human grade dog food.Here are some reasons why you should switch to natural dog food today.All NaturalMost people aren’t aware of the ingredients that go into most dog foods, or the impact these ingredients can have on their dog’s health. Just as natural products are better for a human’s health, they are also better for a dog’s health. Natural dog food helps build stronger muscles, improves digestion, builds a stronger immunity, improves range of motion, and leads to overall improved health. When a dog’s health is in tip-top shape, they are also more energetic and able to fight off illnesses.Know Exactly What You’re Feeding Your DogWith fresh, natural ingredients, you won’t have to play the guessing game when you’re wondering exactly what you are feeding your dog. Most commercial dog foods are filled with additives, but fresh, unaltered, human-grade dog food is full of natural ingredients which are nutrient rich and beneficial to your dog’s health. There’s a reason most commercial dog foods are not approved for human consumption!Sleeker, Shinier FurMost skin and fur problems found in dogs are caused by fillers that are found in commercial, processed dog food. Fresh diets rich in nutrients improve skin and hydrate a dog’s coat to give it that optimal shine and softness we all love.Increased LifespanNatural food helps a dog maintain a good body weight. This is known to improve a dog’s lifespan and energy levels. When dogs are overweight, it puts them at risk for a multitude of health issues which can decrease their lifespan. Commercial dog food has all sorts of additives that can affect your dog’s health, while natural, human-grade dog food actually improves a dog’s long term health!Contact UPDOG Inc. Today!At UPDOG Inc., we pride ourselves on handcrafting human-grade, natural food for dogs that helps improve their diet and their health. UPDOG Inc. focuses on crafting fully organic meals for dogs all across the Greater Toronto Area. We offer five varieties of meals for dogs with fresh and natural ingredients high in protein and approved for human consumption. Change your dog’s diet, health, and life - serve them the finest human grade dog food there is! Contact us today to find out how we can change your dog's life.



