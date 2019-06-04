Canopy Growth Corp., Sadis Goldberg, Acreage Holdings and Viridian Capital Advisors to lead off at MjMicro Conference

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MjMicro Conference ( www.mjmicro.com ), the next-level investor forum for publicly traded cannabis companies, will lead off with keynote presentations featuring Canopy Growth Corp., Sadis Goldberg, Acreage Holdings Inc. and Virdian Capital Advisors. The conference will take place June 25, 2019, at the Westin Grand Central in New York City.



“MjMicro will kick off with very intentional and specific sessions prior to the core corporate presentations from 21 exciting publicly traded opportunities,” stated George Jage, president and COO of MjLink.com and producer of MjMicro. “When designing a well-run conference, it is key to include content that creates excitement, provides clarity and validates the growth potential of the cannabis industry.”

The MjMicro Conference is an invitational networking forum, and this one-day conference provides an exceptional opportunity for private capital investors to connect with cannabis-related public entities and for attendees to hear from industry experts.

The program will begin with a fireside chat featuring Andy Lytwynec, Canopy Growth’s vice president of strategy for the U.S. He joined Canopy following his time at Constellation brands, where he led that company’s strategic foray into the cannabis industry that ultimately culminated in Constellation’s multibillion-dollar investments in Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth Corp. is the largest publicly traded cannabis company in the U.S., with a market cap in excess of $18 billion.

Providing clarity will be Ron Geffner of Sadis Goldberg, recently named the Best Global Law firm at the 2019 Hedgeweek Awards. Ron’s background as an SEC prosecutor and his extensive experience in structuring funds give him unique insights into the development of market values for this emerging industry. Ron will provide an overview of the legal status and forward trajectory of cannabis in the U.S. and globally.

A second fireside chat will be held with Tyson Macdonald, executive vice president of corporate development at Acreage Holdings. He will discuss the growth of the brand and significant capital raises the company has achieved in the past 18 months leading up to the recent announcement of a potential acquisition by Canopy Growth.

Scott Greiper, CEO of Viridian Capital Advisors and the first licensed investment bank in the cannabis industry, will round out the morning sessions to provide data-driven insights from Viridian’s proprietary Cannabis Deal Tracker and marketing intelligence reports.

Greiper notes, “As a leading source of data and market intelligence, we have seen a dramatic increase of capital flowing into the market. There was nearly a fourfold increase in investment deals in 2018 over 2017, reaching $13.8 billion.”

To learn more about MjMicro Conference or to request an invitation to attend, sponsor or present, please visit: https://www.mjmicro.com .

About MjLink.com Inc.

Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on Sept. 25, 2018, the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. On April 4, 2019, the president of MjLink, George Jage, announced the launch of a new division of the company that is focused on providing the industry with best-in-class financial, B2B and B2C cannabis centric events that complement these global social networks.

For more information about Social Life Network and to download the MjLink Investor Deck, visit https://social-life-network.com

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's or MjLink's future financial results, revenues or stock price. There are no assurances that the Company will successfully take MjLink.com, Inc public. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

