Blood Culture Tests Market To Reach USD 7060.5 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, increase in the demand for rapid diagnostic techniques, rise in the geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Blood Culture Test during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 3857.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Blood culture test

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Blood culture test market was valued at USD 3857.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4768.9 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The study covers in depth analysis of Blood culture tests and challenges faced by them. The blood culture represents a critical tool, for the healthcare professionals as a means of identifying the harmful presence of living organisms in the bloodstream. A positive blood culture can help to find a definitive diagnosis and enable the targeting therapy against the specific organism and provide prognostic value. False positives arising due to contamination, usual risks of venipuncture increasing use central venous catheters (CVC) and other indwelling vascular access devices and high costs are major hindrance to the global blood culture test. One of the biggest challenges faced during blood sample collection is making sure an organism is inadvertently introduced in the blood. Despite its limitations, the blood culture remains the “gold standard” for the detection of bacteremia.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Blood culture tests are taken in number of suspected disease conditions which includes enteric fever, infective endocarditis, meningitis, pneumonia.

If your blood contains Microorganism, they will utilize (eat) the nutrient available in the broth and multiply. To make sure such organisms do not die appropriate media and incubation are used. Inoculated broth is incubated in an special instrument which has controlled environment i.e. Temperature-37°C (our body temperature), aeration, agitation. After 3-5 days the instrument will give signal about the presence of organism.

When these organisms grow in the above -mentioned media, they may make the changes in the media where they grow. Thus, lab professionals track such changes and the appearance of such organisms to identify them. Laboratory professionals use various techniques such as Gram Staining, study of morphological characteristics or Biochemical tests to identify them. Thus, finally being able to recognize which organism is present in your blood sample. Organism that cause disease to us and are frequently isolated from blood are:

Salmonella Typhi/Para Typhi

Staphylococcus aureus

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Escherichia coli

Acinetobacter spp

Pseudomonas spp

Streptococcus pyogenes

Enterococcus spp

The automated blood culture technique segment is anticipated to have highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its technological advancements, increasing investments for the launch of new products.

Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, such as microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), and Peptide Nucleic Acid—Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (PNA-FISH), is expected to propel the market growth

North America accounts for the largest share in the global blood culture tests accounting for 35.5% of the total market share.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR because of advanced technology used in the medical sector, increasing demand for effective diagnostic techniques, various government initiatives awareness about the disease, availability of blood culture products in many regions. It accounts for 24.8% of the total market share in blood culture test.

On the basis of product, consumables (73.3 %) are expected to hold the highest share of the blood culture test market. In comparison to instruments, consumables are a popular option.

On the basis of technology, molecular technologies are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid increase in the incidence of sepsis.

Key players in the blood culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Cepheid, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., IRIDICA, Beckman Coulter, Bruker Corporation, and T2 Biosystems

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Blood culture test market on the basis of method, product, Instruments, technology, application, end use, and region:

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method

Automated Blood Culture Method

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Blood Culture Media



Aerobic Blood Culture Media Pediatric Blood Culture Media Anaerobic Blood Culture Media Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media



Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automated Blood Culture Systems

Supporting Laboratory Equipment

Incubators

Colony Counters

Microscopes

Gram Stainers

Software & Services

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology Microarray PCR PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bacteremia

Fungemia

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



