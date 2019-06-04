iSchool of Lewisville Enrolling for 2019-2020

/EIN News/ -- LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iSchool of Lewisville, a tuition-free ResponsiveEd® school, is a dual-campus college-preparatory community unifying the campuses previously known as ‘STEM Academy of Lewisville’ and ‘iSchool High Entrepreneurial Academy’.

With expansive academic, elective, and extracurricular offerings, the open-enrollment public charter school can now serve even more middle and high schoolers throughout Lewisville and the surrounding area. In addition to the core curriculum subjects and state-of-the-art electives, this well-rounded campus experience offers competitive sports such as soccer, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, track, cheerleading, and others.

Specialized courses include culinary arts, merchandising, media arts, photography, NASA partnerships, video game design, robotics and many more. The collegiate atmosphere and mastery-based system will prepare motivated students for higher education and a competitive job market.

“This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to receive a higher level of education,” says Head of School Alan Wimberley, Ed.D. “iSchool of Lewisville students learn the distinctions between participation as a way of life and contribution for the good of others.”

Enrollment is open for sixth through 12th graders in what has become a place for educational ideas, innovation, and intelligence balanced with an active social environment geared toward developing lifelong friendships with other outgoing young scholars.

Parents are encouraged to call 972-845-8030 to speak to an enrollment specialist or schedule a tour. For more information or to begin the enrollment process online, please visit www.ischool-lewisville.com.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.





