More Than 40,000 Acres of Critical Wildlife Habitat to be Protected in the Spectacular Payunia Reserve of Argentina

June 04, 2019

Payunia Reserve, the largest protected area in the Patagonian steppe and home to iconic wildlife such as the guanaco, the Andean cat, and Andean condor has now been further protected. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina (Vida Silvestre), the associate organization to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Argentina, with funding from The Rain Forest Site and GreaterGood.org, have negotiated the resignation of grazing rights from livestock producers for 43,570 acres in the Payunia Natural Protected Area of Mendoza, Argentina.

“By buying out the grazing rights from livestock producers we have reached an agreement with the Mendoza provincial government to incorporate these lands into the strictly protected core of the reserve,” said Carina Righi, Director of WCS Argentina. “Conservation of these nearly 43,570 acres is part of a long-term plan supported by GreaterGood.org and implemented by WCS and Vida Silvestre to conserve critical lands and wildlife species in Payunia.”

The reserve’s imposing landscape has one of the world’s highest concentrations of old volcanoes and is dominated by two volcanic mountains towering more than 3,500 meters above sea level. The core area will protect the breeding range of a large migratory population of guanacos, allowing them to avoid competition with livestock for food and water in this arid environment.

"The consolidation of the core area of the Payunia, will be a substantial contribution to the conservation of emblematic and threatened species, and unique landscapes that shape the beauty and diversity of our country", said Manuel Jaramillo, General Director of Fundación Vida Silvestre Argentina.

This land also protects habitat of the endangered Andean cat, only recently discovered in this region, providing a refuge from retaliatory killing by livestock producers for predation on young goats. In addition, this area is an important feeding ground for dozens of threatened Andean condors that roost in the surrounding mountains.

"When I visited the reserve area I was struck by the diversity and volume of animals, like an American Serengeti," Tim Kunin, CEO of GreaterGood.com which operates The Rain Forest Site.

The 43,570 acres of conserved habitat were already within the boundaries of the reserve but were being used by livestock producers who received the right to continue using the area from the province before the creation of the protected area. Following the establishment of the reserve, the area was considered a sustainable management zone, which allowed livestock production.

“GreaterGood.org and our partners at The Rainforest Site are proud to fund this important conservation effort,” said Liz Baker, CEO of GreaterGood.org. “Thanks to WCS and Vida Silvestre, this important habitat has been secured for permanent protection—key to our mission to protect people, pets, and the planet.”

In July 2018, the Mendoza provincial government signed an agreement with WCS Argentina and Vida Silvestre, committing to assign this area—and others soon to be purchased—to a stricter management category (IUCN Category I), and to secure the long-term protection of the area.

