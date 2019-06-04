Vaxa Global expands its Hemp Farming Operations through a strong collaboration to meet the growing demand for industrial grade hemp

The added acreage will provide over 200,000 pounds of CBD-rich flower



DENVER, Colorado, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxa Global, LLC ("Vaxa") today announced the progress of its hemp crop in 2019. Vaxa has applied for permits on 135 acres in Butte Valley, Huerfano County, Colorado and expects to plant from its inventory of 200,000 hemp seed starts. The 2019 crop is expected to yield over 200,000 pounds of CBD-rich flower. This inventory of proprietary high-quality CBD genetic material is expected to provide a stable and consistent base of supply for future farming operations once Vaxa Global expands beyond the 135-acre pilot project in 2020. Vaxa is in the process of being acquired by Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (“Two Rivers” OTCQB: TURV) in a previously announced transaction. http://www.2riverswater.com

In collaboration with its strategic ally, Montverde Partners of Erie, Colorado ("Montverde"), Vaxa has successfully sourced several specialized genetic varieties of plant that will allow it to grow and expand its proprietary seed bank. These varieties could provide a basis for future growth into the burgeoning smokable hemp market. The Monteverde alliance also brings large scale processing and extraction capabilities within direct proximity to the Vaxa farming operations and allows Vaxa the ability to generate a higher value from its harvest in the form of isolate sales.

Vaxa spokesman Greg Harrington commented, “Vaxa has made significant progress in the last few months in establishing its growing operations in Butte Valley and expects its farming expertise and genetic biological assets to provide the foundation for long-term success in the rapidly growing CBD market. Our alliance with Montverde has been instrumental in achieving this pilot grow operation for 2019 which we hope to significantly expand in 2020 and beyond.”

About Vaxa Global, LLC

Vaxa Global, LLC (www.vaxaglobal.com) distributes Canadian grown patented-processed hemp for CBD extraction within the United States to states that are approved to extract CBD. Vaxa hemp is 100% organic, non-GMO, solvent free, THC free, 100% food-grade edible, and has the Canadian Department of Agriculture Hemp Seal of Approval. Vaxa plans to expand their agricultural activities to the Western United States. Vaxa Global has transitioned from one of the first industrial hemp distributors/farmers/manufactures from Canada into the US. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, GRAMZ, is known for high quality hemp and CBD products. Visit the website: www.vaxaglobal.com

About Montverde Partners LLC

Montverde is an industrial hemp farming and seed company based in Colorado. Montverde oversees industrial hemp agricultural properties for both outdoor and greenhouse cultivation and the research of hemp genetics. Montverde Partners, LLC is headquartered in Erie, Colorado and supplies genetics and manages properties in four states.

Contact:

Greg Harrington

info@vaxaglobal.com



