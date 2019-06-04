Zendure’s New GaN Travel Adapter Exceeds $100K on Fifth Day of Crowdfunding

The company's 30W USB-C PD travel adapter has an auto-resetting fuse and can charge up to five devices at a time.

Palo Alto, California, June 04, 2019

Zendure, based in Palo Alto, California, has received more than $100,000 USD on the fifth day of crowdfunding for Passport GO, their new GaN-powered travel adapter with an auto-resetting fuse. Zendure’s Kickstarter campaign has brought 2,500 backers so far.



Based on the Award-Winning Original



The original Zendure Passport, released in 2017, featured a compact, all-in-one design, self-resetting fuse, and four USB ports. Passport received a 2017 Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. Passport's initial crowdfunding campaigns raised $330,000 USD from over 8,000 backers. Passport GO with GaN is a significant upgrade from the original, and it is capable of charging USB-C powered laptops, including MacBook Pro, as well as the latest iPhone and mobile phones from Samsung, HTC and Huawei.



GaN Technology, 30W USB-C PD



Passport GO features a USB-C PD (Power Delivery) port in addition to three USB-A ports. The PD specification is capable of delivering a lot of power. Zendure decided to use GaN components in order to boost the output power to 30W without having to make the product larger. Passport GO is the first all-in-one travel adapter to feature GaN technology.



Auto-Resetting Fuse



Like the original Passport, Passport GO has a built-in fuse that automatically resets itself if too much current is drawn. Traditional travel adapters have a single-use fuse that must be replaced with a new one in that situation. The product development team found this to be an unacceptable inconvenience when traveling, and were the first to bring the auto-resetting fuse into the travel adapter industry.



Now Available on Kickstarter



Zendure is taking pledges for Passport GO on Kickstarter through the month of June, 2019. Early backers can pre-order Passport GO for $34 USD, and Zendure offers worldwide shipping.



Specifications

USB-C PD Max Output 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/2.5A,

15V/2A, 20V/1.5A, 30W USB-A Max Output 5V/2.4A, 12W Total Max Output 30W AC Max Output 6A (600W/100V or 1500W/250V) AC Input 100-250V, 50/60Hz Dimensions 2.2” x 2.8” x 2.5”

57mm x 72mm x 64mm Weight 5.6oz / 159g





Compatibility for Over 200 Countries and Regions



Passport GO with GaN works in the following countries: Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Azores, Bahamas, Bahrain, Balearic Islands, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Canary Islands, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Channel Islands, Chile, China, China (without holes in blades and slightly shorter blades), Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Croatia, Cuba, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dem. Rep. of Congo (Zaire), Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Faeroe Islands, Finland, France, French Guiana, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Macedonia, Madagascar, Madeira, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Malta, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Monaco, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Netherlands Antilles, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Okinawa, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somalia, Spain, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Tahiti, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands (U.S. & British), Yemen, Zambia, and Zimbabwe



About Zendure



Zendure was founded in 2013 by Tom Haflinger and Bryan Liu. Zendure has a portfolio of innovative premium quality products, including A-Series, the world's first crush-proof external batteries; and Passport, the first travel adapter with an auto-resetting fuse. Their newest travel adapter, Passport GO, uses GaN technology to deliver up to 30W via USB-C PD and features all-in-one design and a self-resetting fuse.





