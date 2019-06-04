Trivedi Global, Inc. Announces Research by Mahendra Trivedi Indicating the Potential Benefits of Biofield Energy Treatments on Heart Health

Over 98% increased cell viability was observed in the treated sample, as indicated by the preclinical research

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, today released research results from preclinical trials on the beneficial impact of biofield energy treatment on improving cardiac biomarkers, which are beneficial in evaluating heart health.

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi









The preclinical research shows:

Over 91% increase in cell viability

Over 50% increase in cytoprotective action, i.e., higher immunity against harmful agents

Over 97% reduction in reactive oxygen species which cause cellular damage

These results suggest benefits for the maintenance and improvement of a strong and healthier heart, which ultimately increases the quality of life.

This biofield energy treatment may have the potential to provide beneficial effects on various cardiac disorders such as congestive heart failure, cardiomyopathy, heart valve disorders, arrhythmias, and myocardial infarction.

Overall, this biofield energy treatment potentially presents a powerful alternative to combat and heart-related diseases. It also has the potential to significantly improve all the vital cardiac biomarkers, which suggests its application in cardiac protection and cellular damage.

The research further suggests that this alternative holistic therapy may also be useful for the management of various heart-related disorders, with a safe therapeutic index. Some diseases include stroke, heart attack, high blood pressure (hypertension), congenital heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, congestive heart failure (CHF), peripheral artery disease, valvular heart disease, carditis, thromboembolic disease, venous thrombosis, and many more.

Mahendra Trivedi provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment remotely from the United States, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India. The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 3 minutes through Trivedi's unique Energy Transmission process, remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. In this study, Trivedi never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.





About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work effectively. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.



Scientific Publication

Title: In vitro Assessment of the Biofield Treated Test Item on Cardiac Function Using Rat Cardiomyocytes Cell Line (H9c2) via Multiparametric Analysis

Journal: Journal of Hypertension and Cardiology

Published: February 14, 2019

Authors: Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, Snehasis Jana

URL: https://www.trivedieffect.com/science/in-vitro-assessment-of-the-biofield-treated-test-item-on-cardiac-function-using-rat-cardiomyocytes-cell-line-h9c2-via-multiparametric-analysis/

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi and the Trivedi Effect®

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect®, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect®. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect® at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more.

Dahryn Trivedi is a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, and inspiring speaker. Along with Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, she devotes her time to expand and promote awareness about the power and potential of the Trivedi Effect®. She shared her message at NASDAQ and on national media including ABC, NBC, Fox, and CW.

Gopal Nayak is one the youngest enlightened spiritual gurus for the new generation in India. He is a pioneer in Biofield Energy Science. Nayak raises awareness about the potential impact of the Trivedi Effect for the beneficial transformation of all living organisms and non-living materials. Nayak is highly sought after by business leaders, politicians and celebrities throughout India and abroad. Nayak has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals from around the world, especially in the USA, Canada and Europe.

The Trivedi Effect® is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect® has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 400 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 4,000 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

http://www.TrivediEffect.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from stated results. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “future”, “continue”, “appear”, or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.



Attachment

Alice Branton Trivedi Global, Inc. 702-907-8864 pr@trivedieffect.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.