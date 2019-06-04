City National Bank Names Accomplished Banking Executive Nuzha Bukhari to Lead Commercial Banking Division in Northern California

Also Announces Commercial Bankers Cristina Givelechian and Jasleen Patel to Join Commercial Banking Teams as Part of National Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank, America’s Premier Private and Business Bank®, today announced that it has hired Nuzha Bukhari as regional manager of the San Francisco Bay Area. Cristina Givelechian, senior vice president and senior relationship manager, has also joined to lead the bank’s team in Long Island, and Jasleen Patel, senior vice president and region manager, will strengthen its commercial banking team in the San Fernando Valley.



/EIN News/ -- “We are so pleased to have such respected and experienced commercial bankers join our team at City National,” said Michael Walker, head of Commercial Banking and Northern California Regional Executive at City National Bank. “They will enable us to better serve our clients in various regions and will provide customized credit solutions to our midsized business clients. We are committed to bringing on the most accomplished executives in the banking industry, and this commitment starts at the top, with our first woman CEO, Kelly Coffey, who joined this year.”

City National’s Commercial Banking team delivers banking, credit and treasury management services to the bank’s commercial clients. City National’s personalized solutions help clients with credit lines and term loans, asset-based lending, leased or purchased equipment, and the purchase or refinancing of real estate, as well as treasury management, fraud mitigation, deposit solutions, international banking and wealth management.

Joining City National:

Nuzha Bukhari leads a team of commercial bankers in Northern California, delivering City National’s customized financial solutions to midsize businesses. She has more than two decades of experience and was formerly a regional vice president responsible for East Bay commercial banking with Wells Fargo. Bukhari reports to Walker and is based in Walnut Creek. Active in the community, Bukhari serves on the board of the Special Olympics for Northern California and Nevada and on the Bay Area Leadership Foundation. In 2017, she was named to the San Francisco Business Times’ Most Influential Women in Bay Area Business list.



Jasleen Patel provides middle-market clients and real estate investors in the San Fernando Valley with portfolio management expertise, cash management and the bank’s full suite of custom financial solutions. She has nearly 20 years of experience and most recently served as a market executive with Bank of America. She reports to Brent Williams, senior vice president and Los Angeles regional manager of commercial banking with City National.



Cristina Givelechian works with midsize companies to finance their operations, expansion, new product lines, acquisitions and real estate in Long Island. She has 25 years of experience and was most recently a senior corporate banking manager at HSBC Bank USA. Active in the community, she volunteers her time with Junior Achievement of New York and is a member of the Financial Women’s Association, the Long Island Center for Business and Professional Women and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association. She reports to Jay Yarnell, senior vice president of commercial banking with City National based in Manhattan.

“Cristina is a terrific addition to our team in Long Island, and she shares City National’s commitment to exceptional client service,” said Zach Mayo, East Coast regional manager of City National’s Commercial Banking division. “We are growing so we can serve our clients even better.”

About City National Bank

With $53.6 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 70 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $75.1 billion in client investment assets.

City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com .

