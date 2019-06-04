COSIA to Webcast Panel on Oil Sands Innovation Opportunities

Innovation Leaders from Suncor, Imperial and Canadian Natural to Speak on Progress

CALGARY, Alberta, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) is webcasting opening remarks and a panel discussion where oil sands leaders from Suncor, Imperial and Canadian Natural Resources Limited will discuss oil sands innovation, economics and environmental performance. As part of this event, COSIA will release, for the first time, all its Innovation Opportunities that can benefit from broader, global collaboration.



WHEN - Join the webcast via the following link at 10:15 a.m. MT, tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, 2019: www.evolutionav.ca/inventures2019

WHO - Opening Remarks:

• Eric Axford Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Suncor Panel:

• Kevin Birn (moderator) Vice President, North American Crude Markets IHS Markit • Cheryl Trudell Vice President, Research Imperial • Meera Nathwani-Crowe Manager, Technology and Innovation Canadian Natural WHERE - The panel, presented by COSIA, Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reduction Alberta, is taking place at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary as part of this year’s Inventure$ conference. For more information on the event, speakers and program: https://www.inventurescan.com/events/inventure-2019/agenda



/EIN News/ -- Media are invited to join the panel in person or via webcast for the discussion on collaboration, new technologies and innovation opportunities in the oil sands. COSIA’s Acting Chief Executive, John Brogly, will be available for media interviews following the session.



About COSIA:

Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA) is a unique alliance of oil sands producers focused on accelerating environmental performance in Canada’s oil sands. COSIA enables collaboration and innovation between thinkers from industry, government, academia and the wider public to improve measurement, accountability and performance in the oil sands across our environmental priority areas of greenhouse gases, land, water and tailings. COSIA members search the world for solutions to our toughest problems. And we have some of the best minds on the planet working on technologies to enable further responsible and sustainable development.

Visit us at www.cosia.ca .

Media Contact

Rob Gray, Director, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, COSIA

Direct: 403.444.5268

Mobile: 403.880.3536

E-mail: rob.gray@cosia.ca



