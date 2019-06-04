Fiduciary Trust Welcomes Christine Brown as Trust Counsel and Managing Director Serving Clients in Northern California

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Christine Brown has joined the firm as trust counsel and managing director dedicated to providing fiduciary and wealth planning advice to clients in Northern California.



“We have been providing exemplary service to our clientele in Northern California for nearly 20 years, and our ongoing expansion in this region is a testament to the level of care, collaboration, and customization we provide to local individuals and families seeking to grow, preserve, and extend their wealth to future generations,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust Company International. “Christine’s vast wealth planning expertise will help us further diversify the value we deliver as fiduciaries to new and existing clients across the region.”

Ms. Brown possesses more than 15 years of experience advising high-net-worth individuals and families in Northern California on all areas of estate planning, wealth transfer, and philanthropy. She was most recently a San Francisco-based executive director and senior wealth strategist in the Western division of UBS Financial Services, where she acted as a wealth planning consultant to high-net-worth families and partnered with financial advisors to deliver strategies designed to meet each client’s goals. Ms. Brown was previously a West Coast director and wealth strategist for Credit Suisse Securities (USA), where she served as the estate planning specialist for the firm’s wealthiest families.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Brown was counsel in the private clients, trusts, and estates group at Schiff Hardin LLP, advising wealthy families on estate and gift tax planning strategies. She also founded her own law firm focusing on estate planning, probate, and trust administration matters.

“Fiduciary Trust takes a team approach to identifying, executing, and customizing the most appropriate wealth and legacy planning strategy for every client,” said Suzanne E. Kline, Fiduciary Trust Company International’s regional managing director for Northern California. “We look forward to working with Christine to find and implement the right solutions for multiple generations of families throughout Northern California and to provide high-quality advice that is in each client’s best interest.”

Ms. Brown is a member of the trusts and estates section of the San Francisco Estate Planning Council. She earned her juris doctor from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and graduated cum laude from Michigan State University with a bachelor-of-arts in social science and psychology.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$720 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright © 2019. Fiduciary Trust Company International. All rights reserved.

Contacts:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.