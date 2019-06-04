Rockwell Automation’s Becky House Joins MIND Research Institute’s Board of Directors

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, lends expertise in legal affairs and compliance

Irvine, Calif., June 04, 2019 -- MIND Research Institute announced the addition of Rebecca (Becky) House to its Board of Directors. House, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, of Rockwell Automation - the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information - joined the MIND board this spring.



“We’re thrilled to have Becky share her leadership with us,” said MIND’s Chairman, John Phelan. “With her extensive experience in legal affairs and compliance at Rockwell Automation, Becky will provide valuable knowledge that will only further our efforts to improve math education in the U.S.”



"I am honored to join the MIND board of directors and collaborate with them to inspire the next generation of problem solvers and innovators in our communities,” said House. “In working together we have seen that great results can occur when MIND engages children and their families to learn math in a fun and interactive way.”



Previously, House was Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Harley-Davidson, Inc. for more than six years. Prior to Harley-Davidson, she was a partner at Foley & Lardner, LLP, a prominent law firm headquartered in Milwaukee, where she spent 12 years. House graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and earned her law degree, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School.



Rockwell Automation has supported MIND’s mission through the years by strategically investing in ST Math® - MIND’s visual instructional math program for PreK-8 students - as well as general operating support for the organization, professional development, MathMINDs Games, and research and development.



“I am truly delighted Becky has joined our board of directors,” said MIND’s CEO, Brett Woudenberg. “She has tremendous business acumen, with a strong track record of providing strategic guidance to social impact organizations. Her contributions to our mission will be considerable as we continue to expand our programs across the country.”



About MIND Research Institute



MIND Research Institute is a neuroscience and education social impact organization, dedicated to ensuring that all students are mathematically equipped to solve the world’s most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math®, a PreK-8 visual instructional program that builds a deep conceptual understanding of math through rigorous learning and creative problem solving. MIND has also developed programs under MathMINDs to provide students, teachers and families dynamic ways to actively engage with math, and to close the experience gap for all learners. MathMINDs includes Family Game Nights, the national K-12 Game-a-thon and MathMINDs Games. For more information, visit mindresearch.org.

