Republic of Poland : Financial Sector Assessment Program-Technical Note-Cooperative Banks and Credit Unions

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

June 4, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This technical note reviews the cooperative bank and credit union sectors. It focuses on: (i) the situation of the two sectors that are both in states of transition; (ii) the regulatory and supervisory arrangements; and (iii) the safety net and resolution regime within the context of the crisis management framework. In addition, key perspectives are provided as to the sustainability of institutional models and the sectors within a modernizing and competitive banking sector. This note was prepared using information from the authorities and market participants that was received in the first semester of 2018 at the time of the visit of the authors. Although in some instances there is subsequent improvement in the performance of some cooperative banks and credit unions, the authors believe such changes do not modify substantially the main conclusions and recommendations made.1