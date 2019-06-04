Fundbox Chosen As A 2019 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

/EIN News/ --

San Francisco, CA, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

San Francisco, CA, June 4, 2019 - Today, Fundbox, a leading Fintech company dedicated to simplifying the way businesses pay and get paid, announced that the company was selected by Red Herring, a global media company as a winner of its Top 100 North America 2019 event, recognizing the continent’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

Fundbox Named To Red Herring's North American Tech 100 2019









The winners, celebrated at a special awards ceremony at the Westin Pasadena hotel, have been chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds making the trip to California. The ceremony, led by Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux, was preceded by two days of keynote speeches, discussions and finalist presentations.

“2019’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration. Winners ran the gamut of verticals, from FinTech and Marketing to Security, IoT, and many more industries.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Fundbox embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. Fundbox should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong.”

“There is a multi-trillion dollar economy locked up in the net terms exchanged between B2B suppliers and the buyers they serve. The process of providing terms is slow, inefficient, and inhibits the ability for businesses on both sides of the transaction to capture important opportunities as they happen. What’s needed is a true transformation of how B2B companies transact with one another, ” said Eyal Shinar, Founder, and CEO of Fundbox. “That said, we are excited to be recognized as a Red Herring’s North America Top 100 Winner for 2019. Red Herring has a track record for recognizing businesses that are catalysts for transformation within their respective industries. This honor lets our team know that Fundbox is delivering on the promise of transforming B2B credit, payments, and commerce”.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a leading technology platform focused on disrupting the $21 trillion B2B commerce market by building the world’s first B2B payment and credit network. With Fundbox, sellers (of all sizes) can quickly increase average order volumes (AOV) and improve close rates by offering more competitive net terms and payment plans to their SMB buyers. With heavy investments in machine learning and the ability to quickly analyze the transactional data of SMB’s, Fundbox is reimagining B2B payments and credit products in new category-defining ways.

Since the company’s founding in 2013, Fundbox has raised $150 million from a blue-chip group of investors led by Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, Spark Growth Capital and Jeff Bezos, and is currently experiencing incredible growth momentum. Twitter: @fundbox. For more information about Fundbox, please visit fundbox.com

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company which unites the world’s best high technology innovators, venture investors, and business decision-makers in a variety of forums: a leading innovation magazine, an online daily technology news service, technology newsletters, and major events for technology leaders around the globe. Red Herring provides an insider’s access to the global innovation economy, featuring unparalleled insights on the emerging technologies driving the economy.

Attachment

Tim Donovan Fundbox 5105930064 tim.donovan@fundbox.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.