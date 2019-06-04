ALION AWARDED $34M TO PROVIDE MISSION SUPPORT FOR THE U.S. ARMY GROUND VEHICLE SUPPORT CENTER (GVSC) PROGRAM

/EIN News/ --

McLean, Va., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alion Science and Technology, headquartered in McLean, Va., received a $34M task by AFICA/KD, under the Defense Systems Technical Area Tasks (DS TATS) contract sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC), from the U.S. Army Materiel Command. Alion will support the U.S. Army’s Ground Vehicle Support Center mission to develop, integrate, and sustain the right technology solutions for manned and unmanned military ground vehicles. The scope of the award includes Ground Vehicle Power and Mobility, Survivability and Lethality, Command and Control, and Laboratory, Facility, and Operations Improvements. This task has a 36 month period of performance.

“Alion has supported the Army’s military ground vehicle R&D center since 1999, with a mixture of subject matter expertise, engineering talent embedded in government teams, and the development of technical solutions to complex engineering problems,” said Senior Vice President, Tim Lawrence. “We look forward to our continued partnership with this team to provide solutions and technologies for their success.”

About Alion Science and Technology At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards, including ISO 9001:2015 certifications and a CMMI Level 3 appraisal. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited.

###

Donna Charapich Alion Science and Technology 703-269-3473 dcharapich@alionscience.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.