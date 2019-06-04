Pinnacle Dermatology and Rush enhance and expand dermatology care in Chicago area with affiliation

Agreement includes clinical, academic relationships

/EIN News/ -- LOMBARD, IL and CHICAGO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC and Rush University Medical Center have signed an exclusive agreement to collaborate on dermatology care across the Chicago area, including Northwest Indiana. The affiliation agreement includes clinical collaboration and an academic relationship.



In addition to the affiliation agreement, Rush has taken a small minority stake in Pinnacle Dermatology. Terms are confidential.

“This model affiliation of independent community and academic clinicians offers Chicago-area patients greater access to care and the combined clinical expertise of Pinnacle Dermatology and Rush,” said Paula Lapinski, MD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Pinnacle Dermatology. “Together, we will create a seamless, more convenient care experience for our patients, whatever level of dermatology care they require.”

Pinnacle Dermatology patients with advanced skin diseases, especially certain skin cancers, will have expedited access to consults with and referrals to Rush oncology, otolaryngology and restorative plastic surgery specialists. Patients who require advanced care at Rush will have the option to schedule follow-up care closer to home at one of 18 Pinnacle Dermatology sites, including 15 in Illinois and three in Northwest Indiana.

“Our goals with the affiliation are to improve the accessibility, quality, coordination and cost-efficiency of care for dermatology patients across the region,” said Omar Lateef, DO, Chief Executive Officer of Rush University Medical Center, part of Rush University System for Health (RUSH). “Making it easier for patients to get screenings means we will prevent more skin cancers, and when needed, Pinnacle patients will more easily access Rush’s top specialists for treatment of advanced skin diseases.”

Under the agreement, Pinnacle Dermatology will market dermatology services in the Chicago area in affiliation with Rush. Pinnacle Dermatology physicians who wish to pursue teaching and research opportunities will be eligible for faculty appointments at Rush University.

“Affiliating with Rush, a leading academic health system known for delivering excellent patient outcomes and experience, is an important step in our growth and evolution as a company,” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO of Pinnacle Dermatology. “Our relationship with Rush highlights our emphasis on clinical excellence and professional training opportunities for physicians.”

“We at Rush are always looking to work with partners like Pinnacle Dermatology that share our commitment to providing the highest quality care with compassion and sensitivity,” Lateef added. “We are excited about what we can do together for our patients.”

To learn more about the affiliation, visit PinnacleSkin.com/Rush.

# # # #

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

Pinnacle Dermatology is a rapidly growing, multi-site dermatology practice with 35 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota. Everyone at Pinnacle Dermatology works together to help our patients get and keep healthy skin, hair and nails in every clinic, every day. Our more than 60 providers offer patient-first, holistic care focused on prevention and, in most locations, we offer advanced care on site, such as Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit us at www.pinnacleskin.com.

About Rush University System for Health

Rush is an academic health system whose mission is to improve the health of the people and the diverse communities it serves through the integration of outstanding patient care, education, and research and community partnerships. The Rush System comprises Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University, with more than 2,500 students, is a health sciences university that comprises Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing, the College of Health Sciences and the Graduate College.

Formerly known as the Rush System for Health, the Rush University System for Health (RUSH) officially added University to its name to properly reflect its identity as an academic health system.

Christy Katzfey Pinnacle Dermatology 708-634-4604 Christy.katzfey@pinnacleskin.com Charlie Jolie Rush University Medical Center (312) 942-7817 Charles_L_Jolie@rush.edu



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.