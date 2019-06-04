Can-Am Revolutionizes the On-the-job Experience with a Revamped Defender Lineup and All-New 6x6 Model

Refined Can-Am Defender lineup offers more horsepower and the industry’s best torque

All-new Defender 6x6 HD10 delivers unparalleled traction and hauling versatility

2020 Maverick X3 Turbo RR sets new industry performance standards with 195-hp engine

New models make the performance-driven Maverick lineup even more accessible

VALCOURT, Quebec, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO, NASDAQ: DOOO) announced its most advanced Can-Am Off-Road vehicle lineup ever, including ride-enhancing changes across its Defender and Maverick lineups. The workhorse Defender lineup now includes more horsepower, industry-leading torque, and an entirely new 6x6 model, while the performance-centric Maverick lineup features enhanced performance and improved accessibility.

The 2020 Can-Am Defender 6x6 HD10 revolutionizes the rider experience with extreme capability to get the job done, whether at work or at play. ©BRP 2019





The entire Can-Am Defender lineup is redesigned for 2020 to do it all, more comfortably and quietly. Tough chores and recreational riding are more enjoyable thanks to a smoother and stronger 82-hp Rotax engine that pumps out more power when it counts, including an industry-leading 69 lb.-ft. of torque. And a complete frame-up and front-end refresh provide improved ride, durability, and protection for long days at work or at play.

An all-new 2020 Can-Am Defender 6x6 HD 10 features outstanding 6-wheel traction to conquer the tough obstacles and get the job done. It is incredibly versatile, with a box that can be adjusted to perform tasks like never before. It is built to enhance the ride experience by allowing people to tow and carry more while traversing extreme terrain with ease.

“BRP is committed to the full-size utility-recreational segment because it is one the fastest growing in the market. The 2020 Can-Am Defender family is the direct result of merging tangible insights from customers around the world with our own strict innovation standards. The new Defender vehicles offer extraordinary adaptability, comfort, and dependability to help owners accomplish tasks with more confidence than ever before,” said Bernard Guy, Senior Vice-President, Global Product Strategy, BRP. “And our commitment to performance will never waver. The new Maverick X3 X rs Turbo RR, with its unprecedented power and control, is built to give Can-Am a stronghold in the sport side of the industry.”

An upgraded Can-Am Maverick family

The award-winning Can-Am Maverick lineup now features an available 195-hp Rotax Turbo RR engine in the all-new Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo RR, making it the industry’s most powerful factory pure sport side-by-side vehicle. It has power and control, along with improved suspension and updated wheels and tires for better off-road maneuverability.

The Maverick X3 lineup is also now more affordable with two new vehicle packages introduced for 2020. A new Maverick X3 RS Turbo R is a performance machine built to conquer the sand. And a four-seat Maverick X3 MAX X mr Turbo RR is built so people can master every mud pit with their friends. Lastly, a new Maverick Sport X xc sets new standards for affordable performance for trail domination.

For more information about the complete 2020 Can-Am Off-Road Vehicle lineup, including detailed technical information and product specs, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road/ .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems, as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 12,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Alumacraft, Manitou, Defender, Maverick X3, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Jerrod Kelley

Can-Am Off-Road Media Relations

Tel: 320-760-3330

jerrod.kelley@brp.com Brian Manning

BRP Media Relations

Tel: 913.424.9709

brian.manning@brp.com



/EIN News/ -- A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7c1650b-f4a8-43c7-ba1c-c54a1afa509a



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.