AK Steel’s Coshocton Works and Zanesville Works Receive Awards for Outstanding Safety Performance

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel’s (NYSE: AKS) Coshocton (Ohio) Works and Zanesville (Ohio) Works have been recognized for outstanding safety performance by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Division of Safety and Hygiene. The recognition is part of a collaborative safety awareness program established by the Coshocton County Safety Councils and Chamber of Commerce and by the Zanesville – Muskingum County – Safety Council.



“I’m pleased to congratulate our Coshocton Works and Zanesville Works employees for their outstanding safety achievement, which demonstrates our commitment to safety at AK Steel,” said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. “We are proud of this important recognition from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Coshocton County and Zanesville – Muskingum County.”



AK Steel’s Coshocton Works received the “Special Award for Safety” for operating 684,207 hours without a lost-time injury between September 27, 2017 and August 17, 2018.



AK Steel’s Zanesville Works received the “Special Award” for safety for operating 5,894,463 hours without a lost-time injury between April 21, 2003 and December 31, 2018. The plant received the “100% Award” for safety for operating the entire year of 2018 without any lost-time injuries or illnesses. Zanesville Works also received the “Group Award” for having the lowest incident rate in each employer group.



AK Steel continues to focus on safety in all we do, driving industry leading safety results.



AK Steel

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot- and cold-stamped components. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company has approximately 9,500 employees at manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and facilities in Western Europe. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

