Cogeco Communications Ranked Once Again Among Canada’s Best Corporate Citizens

MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) (“Cogeco Communications” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been named to Corporate Knights’ 2019 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. The Company holds the 31st spot in this highly-regarded ranking, placing it among the Canadian companies which are setting the standard for sustainable growth leadership.



Cogeco Communications was evaluated as part of a pool of large Canadian organizations and global industry peers measuring social and environmental performance and corporate governance. The methodology used is based on 21 key performance indicators covering resources, employees, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance.

“The Best 50 Corporate Citizens perform better on a wide range of the metrics that matter most to society,” said Toby Heaps, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Corporate Knights Inc. and publisher of Corporate Knights Magazine. “These organisations were selected from a pool of 242 Canadian companies with revenues over $1 billion and set the standard for sustainability leadership in Canada.”

“Being recognized once again as one of Canada’s top 50 Corporate Citizens is a great honour for us,” stated Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer at Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. “This recognition underscores our longstanding commitment to high social responsibility standards and motivates us to building on our track record of social engagement, environmental performance and solid governance practices to continue to better serve our communities and customers.”

Cogeco Communications has also been recognized as one of Canada’s top three large companies for gender board diversity, as part of the magazine’s Sustainability Podium section. Earlier this year, the Company was also named to the 2019 Q1 Carbon Clean 200™ list of publicly traded companies that are leading the way with solutions for the transition to a clean energy future. It was one of only nine Canadian companies on the list.

Corporate Knights’ methodology used in the selection of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada can be found at https://www.corporateknights.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/2019_Best50_Methodology.pdf .

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS

The Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy and Code of Ethics are the foundation of its social responsibility framework. Its fifth CSR report will be published in January 2020. To learn more about Cogeco Communications Inc.’s objectives, initiatives and performance in the areas of corporate social responsibility, please visit the website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/company-overview/corporate-social-responsability/ .

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).





INFORMATION:

Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

(514) 764-4700

marie-helene.labrie@cogeco.com

