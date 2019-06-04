Gaming Experts to Analyze Trends in Gaming Finance, Mid-Atlantic Marketplace at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 12-13 in Atlantic City, N.J.

/EIN News/ --

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new Gaming Market Analysis track at East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming will focus on the industry’s investment climate and the intensifying Mid-Atlantic competitive landscape when the 23rd annual conference takes place June 12-13 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.



Gaming Market Analysis is one of three concurrent tracks at ECGC, joining Sports and Gaming and Gaming Ops. The Gaming Market Analysis track will feature two panels Wall Street Wisdom and the Mid-Atlantic Battleground. Speakers sharing their expertise in the two tracks include:

East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Forum June 12-13, 2019









Alex Bumazhny, Senior Director, US Corporate Finance, Fitch Ratings

Matthew Doherty, Executive Director, New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority

Mark Giannantonio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Resorts Casino Hotel

Robert Heller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Gaming Capital

David Katz, Managing Director, Jefferies Securities

Drew Kelley, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Evan Levy, Partner, Weil Gotschal

Brian McGill, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, Gaming and Lodging, Telsey Advisory Group

Adam Rosenberg, Managing Director, Global Head of Gaming & Leisure, Fortress Funds

Joseph Weinert, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Group

“The gaming industry is becoming more dynamic and intense by the month. ECGC has gathered 10 experts for the Gaming Market Analysis track who will analyze the present and assess the future in both the financial and operational aspects of East Coast gaming,” said ECGC co-founder Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group.

ECGC is the second-longest-running gaming industry conference and annually attracts hundreds of gaming operators, regulators, equipment manufacturers, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals. The outstanding ECGC program this year also includes:

Three prominent keynote speakers: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy; Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment; and Bill Miller, CEO of the American Gaming Association

Day 1 NexGen Gaming Forum

Day 1 cocktail party at The Pool at Harrah’s

The Day 2 Leadership ThinkTank, where five prominent CEOs share their insights and visions

Three Day 2 conference tracks: Sports and Gaming, Gaming Ops , and Gaming Market Analysis

, and Outstanding networking opportunities

ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.



Attachment

Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.