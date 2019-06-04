Associa Gulf Coast Names John Hensley as Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, FL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast announces the recent promotion of John Hensley CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, to branch president.



As president, Mr. Hensley oversees the daily operations and customer relations for Associa’s four branch offices along the Florida gulf coast. He began his professional community management career in Vero Beach, Florida in 1992 and has been a part of the Associa family since 2005. During his time at Associa, he has held several leadership positions including director of management services, vice president, and branch president.



“John is an experienced community association management professional and a dedicated industry leader,” stated Craig Lubaczewski, Associa senior vice president – eastern region. “He offers our clients more than 27 years of industry experience and will use that knowledge to continue to build client relationships, provide exceptional customer service, and maximize community proficiency, engagement, and growth. We are excited to see where his vision takes us.”



Mr. Hensley holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Accredited Residential Manager (ARM®), and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). He also has been a licensed Community Association Manager (CAM) in the state of Florida since 1992.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



