Mobile Identity Industry Veteran Joins GET Group North America to Advance Development of ISO 18013-5-compliant Mobile Driver's License Technology

David Kelts Appointed as GET’s Director of Product Development for Mobile Identity

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GET Group North America, (“GET Group NA”), an innovative developer of mobile ID technology with over 20 years of experience in identity management, today announced the appointment of identity thought leader and collaborative innovator David Kelts to the position of Director of Product Development, Mobile Identity. Mr. Kelts is an expert in the fields of citizen-managed mobile ID, proofing and authentication, as well as a certified privacy technologist who holds five identity and computer-related patents.



Mr. Kelts is also a key contributor to the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO) mobile driver’s license (mDL) specification, 18013-5, which is currently being drafted and is expected to be published later in 2019. In his role at GET Group North America, he will lead the company’s efforts to ensure its mobile ID technology, GET mID™ , is in optimal compliance with the new ISO standard. 18013-5 supports user controlled direct device-to-device communication (offline mode) and user approval of a connection to the DL Issuing Authority to retrieve information (online mode). GET Group NA recently announced it has successfully demonstrated both modes, enabling more flexible options for how mDL can be used globally.

“David has proven time and time again that he is adept at developing strong vision and product strategy based on his deep understanding of mobile identity technology and the overall marketplace,” said Alex Kambanis, President & Managing Director, GET Group North America. “We are excited to have him as part of our team, and his expertise as a technical leader and contributor to the ISO will be invaluable as we look to advance the adoption of secure, 18013-5-compliant mobile IDs.”



Prior to joining GET Group, Mr. Kelts was responsible for launching the world's first mobile phone driver's license at IDEMIA, where he spent 15 years as a director and architect of mobile identity and proofing solutions, including being the Principal Investigator on two National Strategy for Trusted Identities in Cyberspace (NSTIC) grants.

“GET Group North America is a nimble, dynamic identity technology company and its objective to offer customers the best and most secure solutions is well aligned with my own goals,” said David Kelts. “I am pleased to join a team that shares my commitment to working in conjunction with the ISO to support the 18013–5 standard, which will make customers’ mDL interactions more efficient and accurate, and help mDLs be accepted everywhere.”

GET Group NA’s Mobile ID technology is available today with customer- supported use cases for driver’s license, age verification, law enforcement authentication, real-time provisioning and revocation, secure authentication, encryption, and other applications.

About GET Group North America

GET Group North America is an experienced provider of high-assurance security solutions that enhance Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) operations. As a leading-edge systems integrator, GET Group NA and its partners design, manufacture, and implement end-to-end solutions for secure credentials that enable government agencies, motor vehicle departments, municipalities and law enforcement organizations to implement the latest in identity management technologies. From photo ID cards to driver’s licenses to passports, GET Group NA delivers advanced personalization capabilities that prevent identification fraud and accommodate diversified customer needs.

PR Contact Jordan Bouclin SVM Public Relations & Marketing Communications Jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com (401)490-9700 ext. 112



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.