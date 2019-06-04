Coronary Stents Market Worth Around US$ 16.88 bn by 2025

Coronary Stents Market is expected to reach the market value of over $16.88 billion by 2025, market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2018 to 2025

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “ Coronary Stents Market (Product: Bare Metal Stents, Drug Eluting Stent, Bio-absorbable Stent; Application: Angina, Myocardial Infarction) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 - 2025”.



/EIN News/ -- Free Download Sample Report Pages for Better understanding@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1416

The coronary stents prevents the patient from heart attack which is caused due to contraction of coronary arteries. The material used for stent is cobalt alloy or stainless steel tube and is attached to small balloons that give support to proper blood flow and protect vessel wall. The treatments require for coronary heart disease includes pharmaceuticals, balloon angioplasty, and stenting of coronary artery bypass grafting. Mostly, heart patients prefer stenting as compared to by-pass heart surgery, as it is minimally invasive surgery and performed with the support of local low sedation and anesthesia. The rising frequency of heart diseases is the main driver for the growth of coronary stents industry. Other factors that are driving the market growth are the acute coronary syndromes, hypertension, diabetes, and genetic disease like obesity that is prevailing in all the age groups owing to the unhealthy lifestyle and advancements in the technological of bio-absorbable stents. Moreover, the rise in demand of compensation polices by the government among patients are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the global coronary stents market. However, the high cost of a single stents and implantation cost hamper the growth of market.

View Detail Information with Complete TOC@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/coronary-stents-market

Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected To Be the Fastest Growing Market for Coronary Stents During The Forecasted Period

The coronary stents market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast phase. There is a high demand of coronary stents in India mainly due to approval of FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for new stents and also increasing number of PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) procedures in hospitals. In India, coronary stents market accounted for significant share due to rising health consciousness and increased health care expenditure which is further anticipated to drive the market during forecast period. Major factors of macroeconomic such as increase in FDI and government compensation polices in health care sector is estimated to drive growth of the market. Other drivers include rising affordability of coronary heart disease treatment and rapidly growing medical technology. Furthermore, the recurrence of abnormal narrowing artery after angioplasty is major factor expected to restraint overall growth of market during forecast period.

Browse all official Market Research Reports Press Releases@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases

Explore Our Market Blog@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/blogs

Drug-Eluting Stents Is Expected To Capture Major Share

The coronary stents market is divided into drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents and bio-absorbable stents. The major share of the coronary stents market will be held by drug-eluting stents in forecast period, owing to the more benefits compared to bare-metal stents and bio-absorbable stents. Drug-eluting stents prevents post-operation trauma and other complications such as it reduces risk of restenosis and other major disorders which will spur the demand for stents. It also has wide array of applications including ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), diabetes and percutaneous that will boost growth of segment. Advance technology for improving patient’s outcomes and development of next generation of drug-eluting stents will spur demand for drug-eluting stents in forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global coronary stents market, profiled in the report include Abbott Vascular, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Terumo, Stentys SA, Becton Dickinson and Co., Cook Group, SMT and Micro Port among others. Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medtronic are the market leaders in the global coronary stents market. This top three market players are anticipated to hold more than 60% share of the market in 2016.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/1416

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1416

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting/

Browse More Press Releases: http://www.amecoresearch.com/press-releases



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.