TC Transcontinental named one of Canada’s Top 10 Corporate Citizens in the prestigious Corporate Knights 2019 Best 50 Ranking

MONTREAL, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is proud to be recognized as the 8th best corporate citizen in Canada in 2019 by the renowned Corporate Knights ranking. Named for the 16th year as one of Canada’s 50 best corporate citizens, TC Transcontinental climbed from the 29th position last year to the 8th position, which attests to the Corporation’s leadership and commitment to social responsibility. According to Corporate Knights, TC Transcontinental ranks among the Top 10 overall thanks namely to high clean revenue score, strong gender diversity at the board and executive levels, solid safety record, as well as strong energy and water productivity.



This recognition comes on the heels of TC Transcontinental taking a bold step in becoming the first Canadian-based manufacturer to join the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. Among others, TC Transcontinental has pledged, by 2025, for 100% of its plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

“TC Transcontinental is pleased to have reached a coveted spot among Corporate Knights’ Top 10 best corporate citizens in Canada,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “Throughout our transformation, we continue to be driven by our unwavering commitment towards sustainability while pursuing our business activities responsibly for the benefit of our people, our customers, our shareholders and our communities today, as well as for the generations to come. Over the years, TC Transcontinental has been an important player in the creation of a circular economy for paper in Canada. As a leader in flexible packaging in North America, we now intend to lead the way in the creation of a circular economy for plastic, in order to ensure the transition into a model where plastic is better managed from sourcing to end-of-life. We will benefit from a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders.”

Corporate Knights is a specialized media and research firm. Its annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance is based on key citizenship indicators such as resource, employee, financial management, clean revenue and supplier performance. For more information on this ranking, click here .

To view the Corporation’s 2016-2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan, click here .

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also a Canadian leader in its specialty media segments. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 28, 2018. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc.

For information:

Media

Patricia Lemoine

Specialist, External Communications and Spokesperson

Telephone: 514-954-2805

Cell phone: 514-726-9849

patricia.lemoine@tc.tc

Financial Community

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.