BigLever Introduces Body of Knowledge to Enable Rapid Adoption of Product Line Engineering Across the Enterprise

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigLever Software , the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering (PLE) field, today announced the launch of its onePLE Body of Knowledge for Feature-based PLE . This comprehensive portal of Feature-based PLE intelligence fast tracks the adoption and expansion of PLE across the enterprise. It provides online access to a centralized repository of PLE best practices, detailed process descriptions, training courses and other informational assets that apply the insight and expertise gained from the company’s 18-year history as a pioneer in the PLE field.



/EIN News/ -- The Body of Knowledge is part of BigLever’s onePLE solution which provides the PLE business strategy, organizational change expertise and technology infrastructure needed to successfully transition to a PLE practice. BigLever customers can use the Body of Knowledge as the foundation for establishing a PLE Center of Excellence (CoE). A PLE CoE enables the organization to independently run and manage its PLE operations, while drastically reducing duplication, false starts and re-work that could otherwise occur across various PLE projects underway throughout the enterprise.

“Dealing with the growing diversity and complexity of product lines across traditionally siloed disciplines is now virtually impossible,” said Dr. Charles Krueger, BigLever Software CEO. “Feature-based PLE is gaining industry momentum because it breaks down those silos and allows companies to plan, engineer, manufacture and support product lines much more efficiently and cost-effectively. The greatest benefits of PLE come with the need for enterprise-wide business transformation, which requires a new way of thinking and operating. The Body of Knowledge gives organizations, and individuals, immediate and ongoing access to our knowledge base created through years of experience in helping companies of all sizes, and across many sectors, achieve PLE success.”

"One of BigLever’s guiding principles has always been to make PLE a well-defined and consistently successful practice that meets the needs of all types of organizations,” said Dr. Paul Clements, BigLever VP of Customer Success. “This Body of Knowledge has been almost two decades in the making. It covers topics from detailed tips for modeling a feature, to setting up a PLE Center of Excellence, and everything in between. It is aimed at all roles in a PLE organization, from executive leadership to individual contributors. The overriding goal is to make all our customers self-sufficient and successful, as quickly as possible.”

BigLever’s Body of Knowledge is built on the Method Park Stages process management platform. The Body of Knowledge contains hundreds of items, including detailed tutorials, quick reference guides, best practices compilations, workflows, checklists, specialized courses, multimedia resources and white papers that provide examples and descriptions for every aspect of PLE based on the individual’s role in the organization. It is a continually updated resource that can be used to onboard new employees and preserve institutional knowledge so that important information and assets are not lost when individuals leave an organization. It also serves as a reference source for establishing a PLE practice that is compliant with the new ISO standards for Feature-based PLE currently under development, an initiative led by the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) .

About Feature-based PLE

Some of the world’s largest forward-thinking organizations, including leading automotive and A&D manufacturers, are using Feature-based PLE to achieve order-of-magnitude improvements in time to market, efficiency, product line scalability and product quality. Feature-based PLE enables companies to establish a "single source of feature truth” for an entire product family – eliminating the need for multiple feature management mechanisms across tools, processes and organizational functions. This breaks down organizational silos, improves communication and dramatically reduces time, effort and errors.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in the Product Line Engineering field. BigLever’s PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game-changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. BigLever is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.biglever.com .

