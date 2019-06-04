Claritas Receives “Annual Deal Maker of the Year” Award from the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG)

The ACG award recognizes Claritas’ successful transformation into a full-service, digital marketing solutions provider

CINCINNATI, Ohio, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas, LLC ® , a marketing leader that helps companies find and win their best customers, was awarded the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Corporate Deal Maker of the Year Award. The ceremony for the annual Deal Maker Awards, hosted by ACG Cincinnati, honor the region’s top corporate deal makers for demonstrated success in using acquisitions, divestitures, financings and other transactions to fuel sustainable growth. ACG has chapters worldwide representing 14,500 members serving 90,000 investors, executives, lenders and advisers to growing middle-market companies.



Claritas is a marketing technology company that leverages proprietary data and analytics to provide closed-loop marketing solutions. Claritas solutions drive more effective and efficient marketing campaigns, powered by an industry-leading Identity Graph. With offices throughout the U.S., Claritas has customer relationships across many industries, including telecom, financial services, manufacturing and media agencies. Top customers include: AT&T, T-Mobile, Google, Gannett, Omnicom Media Group, Progressive Insurance, MGM Resorts, Univision and Volkswagen.

Thanks to a partnership between Claritas’ current leadership team and the $200+ billion-dollar global private equity firm The Carlyle Group, Claritas has undergone a complete transformation in the last few years. The “original” Claritas, the team’s first acquisition, was a division of The Nielson Company that provided marketing segmentation and data research services. In January 2017, The Carlyle Group purchased Claritas from Nielsen and began implementing a focused M&A strategy to acquire a broader suite of products to offer Claritas’ existing 1,200+ clients.

The goal? To acquire companies that would help Claritas transform from a traditional market research company to a full-service marketing technology and data services provider. Just a few years later, the team has achieved that goal. Through three key acquisitions, Claritas now offers its clients a unique portfolio of marketing tools that help clients not only identify their best customers but also engage those customers when and where they want to buy.

In attendance to receive the award at the ceremony was Mike Nazzaro, CEO of Claritas. “We are extremely honored to be the recipient of the ACG Annual Deal Maker of the Year Award. For us, it validates our hard work over the past few years and the innovations we continue to bring to the market,” said Claritas CEO Mike Nazzaro. “When we began this journey, our goal was to build a unique marketing data and technology company – one with a full-service solution that would help marketers succeed in every step of the customer buying process, from customer identification through campaign delivery and optimization. That’s exactly what we’ve built. Today, the ‘transformed’ Claritas is transforming how companies measure and maximize their marketing ROI.”

Over the past two years, the team has acquired three more companies in addition to Claritas:

Barometric was acquired in November 2018. Barometric, a New York City-based ad tracking and measurement company, provided Claritas with powerful tools that help clients optimize their marketing campaigns. Specifically, Barometric's industry-leading technology allows clients to precisely measure customer engagement and purchasing for a better return on their advertising investment.



was acquired in November 2018. Barometric, a New York City-based ad tracking and measurement company, provided Claritas with powerful tools that help clients optimize their marketing campaigns. Specifically, Barometric’s industry-leading technology allows clients to precisely measure customer engagement and purchasing for a better return on their advertising investment. AcquireWeb was acquired in January 2019. AcquireWeb, a Foster City, Calif.-based advertising execution company, provided Claritas with an industry-leading, opt-in identity graph that allows for the creation and delivery of more effective ad campaigns. The combination of Barometric, AcquireWeb and Claritas marketing technology allows clients to use a best-of-breed, privacy-compliant method to identify their best customers – and deliver and optimize marketing campaigns that appeal to those customers.

Claritas’ transformation, built through this acquisition strategy, now offer marketers a closed-loop solution that enables them to:

Identify their best audiences in a privacy compliant manner, using Claritas’ enhanced offline and online data assets, which was Claritas’ original business.



their best audiences in a privacy compliant manner, using Claritas’ enhanced offline and online data assets, which was Claritas’ original business. Deliver those audiences to a client’s chosen channel, executing highly targeted marketing campaigns to both known and unknown audiences using AcquireWeb’s online and offline connections.



those audiences to a client’s chosen channel, executing highly targeted marketing campaigns to both known and unknown audiences using AcquireWeb’s online and offline connections. Optimize campaigns through remarkably precise measurement in near-real-time, which is at the heart of Barometric’s capability.

To learn how Claritas helps marketers find and reach their best customers, visit www.claritas.com .

Claritas: Transforming the Way Companies Engage their Best Customers

Founded in 1971, Claritas has assembled one of the industry’s most robust identity graphs encompassing a proprietary data set of 95 million households and reaching more than 400 million devices daily in the U.S. The graph is just one of Claritas’ leading-edge data and technology tools that allow our clients to identify their client’s best customers, engage and deliver those customers when and where they want to be engaged, and optimize those engagements with remarkable transparency and precision in near-real-time. With powerful analytics, trusted data partnerships, and an expert analytics team, Claritas provides the why behind the buy that is the key to selling smarter and maximizing marketing ROI.

Claritas is a company focused on growth and has recently transformed its capabilities through acquisitions that turbo-charge its core strengths, including the purchases of Miami-based Geoscape, New York-based Barometric and Foster City, Calif.-based AcquireWeb. More information can be found by visiting www.claritas.com .

For more information, contact:

Cort Irish

Claritas

402-262-0005

Cort.irish@claritas.com



