El Septimo Launches World’s First Women’s Cigar Collection

Los Angeles, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Geneva SA, a La Grande Maison Younan Collection company, has introduced the Alexandra Collection: a new line of cigars designed exclusively for women. The premium cigar and tobacco company is known for breaking boundaries by creating new products to meet and exceed the growing demand of premium cigar smokers. El Septimo's Alexandra Collection is blended exclusively for women, recognizing that they share the same desire as men to enjoy the cigar lifestyle, but have different responses when tasting for the perfect cigar.

Zaya S. Younan, Chairman & CEO of Younan Collection and Younan Company, states, “Today, more than ever, women are finding enjoyment in the taste and aroma of premium, hand-rolled cigars, but are often ignored by the industry. There are no cigars on the market today that are custom designed to appeal to women and their tastes, as many see cigar smoking as a masculine past-time. Since we acquired El Septimo earlier this year, we have put significant resources into market research, testing, and blending techniques so that El Septimo is not just the best known cigars in the world for men, but the best cigars in the world for all. We want to step outside the box and encourage men and women alike to taste, explore, and understand the ultimate premium cigars.”

In the U.S., 3.2 million women say they enjoy smoking cigars, with many more worldwide, yet many of these women feel that they aren’t recognized as consumers. According to a study done by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, women possess 43% more cells and 50% more neurons than men in the olfactory centers of the brain, thus having greater taste buds than men along with a heightened sense of smell. El Septimo recognizes women as a separate category amongst cigar smokers, with heightened senses due to biological differences, thus requiring a customized experience. Therefore, The Alexandra Collection is meticulously designed and tested to pair perfectly with the unique palette that women alone possess.

The new Alexandra Collection debuted on June 1st, 2019. It includes two lines of cigars: the Coco and the Marilyn. The Coco is a mild 52-gauge short cigar with 15 grams of fine tobacco, a length of 135mm, and a 2/5 strength. The Marilyn is a bit more voluptuous and strong at a 58-gauge, with 17 grams of fine tobacco, a length of 130mm, and a 3/5 strength.

The Alexandra Collection has been carefully designed and tested to fit the preferences of women smokers worldwide in regards to flavor, size, strength, smoothness, and aroma. The Collection provides a unique experience that changes flavors as each cigar is smoked, ranging from woody and intense with a distinct oak and tea blend, to a mild caramel sweetness for the perfect finish. The result is an easy draw that creates a great density of smoke with a pleasing, but not overpowering, aroma. Each cigar is handmade with full-leaf tobacco, aged between five and 15 years. Wrappers are grown in high-altitude and are aged in a proprietary process that gives cigars a silky texture with a rich, deep shade. Although exclusively designed for women, the Alexandra Collection can be enjoyed by all who are passionate for fine cigars. The new cigars, along with the entire El Septimo line, can be ordered through its global network of distributors and directly from the company website,

Younan concludes, “So many resources today are focused on attracting a male audience, but we believe that it is time to reverse the roles. The truth is, women have an important role to play, and by listening to their stories and opinions, we have created a one-of-a-kind experience.”

About Younan Company

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of various assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build a portfolio of luxury products and properties, and lifestyle companies and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Château de Beauvois, Hôtel Saint-Martin, Château Le Prieuré, Alexandra Palace, Château de Vaugouard, and Château de la Perrière, premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chêne , Golf d’Avrillé, and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Emilion, including Château la Croix Younan, and Château La Garelle, and MPA Studio de Création in Paris. It recently acquired its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.

