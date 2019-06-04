/EIN News/ -- Press release – No. 13 / 2019





Zealand Pharma to attend Citi European Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, June 4, 2019 – Zealand Pharma Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac and Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg will attend the Citi 8th Annual European Healthcare Conference on June 18, 2019 in London.





For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 50 60 36 36, e-mail: edu@zealandpharma.com



Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

Tel: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com







About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

Attachment



