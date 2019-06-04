Entertainment, Giveaways to Help Make MREDpalooza the Most Exciting Event in Real Estate

Chicagoland MLS combines fun with functionality in trade show

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has announced a unique lineup of entertainment to dazzle at MREDpalooza, the biennial trade show and education expo hosted by the Chicagoland-area’s multiple listing service (MLS) and co-hosted by Illinois REALTORS®.



Real estate professionals are signing up in droves for the June 25 event, which provides attendees the opportunity to get up close and personal with dozens of technology and service vendors and participate in free educational sessions. MREDpalooza will also feature prizes and entertainment worthy of the event’s carnival theme.



In addition to professional entertainers strolling the trade show floor, guests will be treated to close-up sleight of hand by a mind-reading magician. Attendees can take part in carnival games, get their picture drawn by a caricaturist, and enjoy even more surprises along the way.



At the end of the day, attendees will be leaving MREDpalooza with more than smiles on their faces and increased knowledge to help grow their businesses. MRED will give away more than $10,000 in cash and prizes throughout the day, with many vendors hosting additional giveaways.



These activities add up to a fun-filled day to go along with MREDpalooza’s professional advancement offerings that make it more than worthwhile to attend.



“MREDpalooza is the perfect opportunity for real estate professionals to have a great time while learning the best ways to leverage the resources available to them,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “This event will give you reasons to think and reasons to smile, which is a good balance for a hard-working industry.”



Members of MRED’s association partners are invited to attend MREDpalooza for free. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Those interested in attending may sign up at MREDpalooza.com.



About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

MREDpalooza will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.















Attachment

Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-7991402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.