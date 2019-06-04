Lube-Tech Selects SkyBitz SMARTank Monitoring Solutions for Rapid Deployment Starting This Month

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va. and GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lube-Tech, the advanced lubrication and energy solutions leader, and SkyBitz, a leader in IoT telematics solutions, today announced that Lube-Tech would be deploying thousands of tank monitoring devices across multiple service industries starting this month.



Lube-Tech was interested in partnering with an industry-leading organization that provides their customers with enterprise-level tank monitoring solution and pre-through, post-sale support that is both flexible and can scale seamlessly as the company grows. SkyBitz checked all the boxes as it caters to organizations with complex supply chains, enabling them to integrate the monitoring technology in phases as each area of the organization scales, transferring knowledge and data into operational wins.

To meet Lube-Tech’s robust data collection requirements, SkyBitz will provide a broad range of its best-in-class LTE compliant hardware to support a variety of fuel, lube and caustic chemical applications. In addition to reliable hardware, SkyBitz’s web-based software, SMARTank™, provides comprehensive data analytics to deliver enhanced visibility and configurable reporting that drives actionable and intelligent decisions.

“But it doesn’t stop there,” says Anton Albrand, VP of Sales for SkyBitz Tank Monitoring division. “The most important part of client engagement is what happens after the sale and that’s where our people, process and expertise in managing large implementations really differentiate us in the marketplace.”

The SkyBitz solution allows for:

Full suite of rugged, high-performance LTE hardware

24/7 access to analytics data, reporting, and forecasting tools

Integration with ERP software, such as SAP, JDE

Proxy tank service to integrate data from multiple brands of equipment

Monitoring from different equipment configurations

Simple-to-use interface

Delivery Services Team to ensure successful implementation

Customer Experience and Care Teams available for training, configuration and proactive support requirements

"Lube Tech was looking for a long-term tank monitoring partner to help drive process standardization, delivery efficiencies and provide exceptional customer service as we work to optimize our operations and continue to grow,” states Dave Stascavage, President and COO of Lube-Tech. “After an in-depth vendor selection process and deep diligence review, SkyBitz proved to be the clear leader. Both the company and their robust platform align very well with our short and long-term goals and objectives."

"We are excited to partner with Lube-Tech as we share many of the same business principles when it comes to long-term partnerships and working together to achieve key performance initiatives,” says Henry Popplewell, President of SkyBitz. “These are the kind of customer engagements you work so hard for and that ultimately makes you a better company. Lube-Tech has set the bar very high in terms of inventory management, delivery efficiency and customer service, and our goal is to make sure we’re both delivering above and beyond our customer’s expectations.”

About SkyBitz

SkyBitz, a Telular AMETEK brand, provides transportation and logistics industries real-time asset tracking and data analytics from sensors and remote monitoring solutions, enabling customers to make the best business decisions to impact their bottom line. With fast and easy installs, quick and compelling ROI and exceptional customer experience, SkyBitz is dedicated to the success of its customers. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $4.8 billion.

About Lube-Tech

Since 1925, Lube-Tech and our family of companies have demonstrated an employee-centric, customer-focused approach. Our purpose is to help make tomorrow a little bit better than today for each other, our customers and our communities. Our passionate approach to doing business creates an unrivaled level of service. We are the partner who brings our customers solutions beyond their expectations. We don’t just deliver… We partner. We solve. We accelerate performance. We produce and distribute millions of gallons of lubricants, fuels and chemicals each year for customers within the transportation, automotive, industrial and small engine markets. We are present in over 70 countries with operations throughout the Midwest region, Shreveport, LA, and Langenthal, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.lubetech.com .

