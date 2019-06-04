Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market 2017-2025 - Global Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in US$ by the following Product Groups/Segments:



Screen Print Equipment (Manual Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, & Automatic Screen Print Equipment)

Placement Equipment Market (High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium Speed Placement Equipment, & Low-Speed Placement Equipment)

Soldering Equipment (Reflow Oven, & Wave Oven)

Cleaning Equipment, Inspection Equipment (Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment, & Laser Inspection Equipment)

Repair and Rework Equipment (Manual Repair and Rework Equipment, & Semi-automatic Repair and Rework Equipment).

The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CyberOptics Corporation (USA)

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (USA)

Fuji Corporation (Japan)

Glenbrook Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Heller Industries, Inc. (USA)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Juki Corporation (Japan)

Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)

Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Mycronic AB (Sweden)

Naprotek, Inc. (USA)

Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium)

Nordson DAGE (UK)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Orbotech, Ltd. (Israel)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Saki Corporation (Japan)

Teradyne, Inc. (USA)

Universal Instruments Corporation (USA)

Viscom AG (Germany)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) - A Prelude

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Market Overview

Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment

The Booming ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in Asia-Pacific

China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Stellar Performance

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Stable Momentum in Global PMI Benefits Augurs Well



3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Growth in Electronics Manufacturing to Boost Market Prospects for SMT Equipment

Application Areas of SMT Across Key End-Use Sectors

A Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices

Transportation and Automotive Electronics

Medical and Healthcare Devices

Aerospace & Defense Equipment

LED Components

Critical Importance of Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT Equipment

Evolving Role of Smart Factory' to Fuel Sales of Fully Automated SMT Platforms

Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

IPC-HERMES-9852 Standard Readies PCB Board Flow Level for Industry 4.0

SMT Placement Equipment - The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market in SMT Placement Equipment Market

Machine Vision Gains Stronger Roots in SMT Placement Equipment Market

Convergence Playing an Instrumental Role in Placement Equipment Market

SMT Screen Print Equipment - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers

Jet Printing Competes Stencil Printing in Screen Printer Market

SMT Screen Printer Equipment Vendors Go for Integrated Solutions

SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction as Focus Shifts from Detection to Prevention

Rising Adoption of Lead-Free Solder Strengthens Sales of Inspection Equipment

Right Timing' Influence Sales Patterns for SMT Inspection Equipment

Repair and Rework also Drives Demand for AXIs

Technological Advancements Spearheading Market Prospects for SMT Inspection Equipment

Growing Package Complexity Driving Business Case for Advanced Inspection Equipment

Drifting from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems

3D Inspection Solutions to Drive Growth

Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next Generation AOIs

AOI Segment Explores New Opportunities

Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for Success

Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency

SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects

Trend-Setting Technologies

Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment

Lead-Free Manufacturing Continues to Drive Demand

Difficulties Faced in the Cleaning of Lead-free Equipment

APT Drives the Market

Impact of Government Regulations on SMT Cleaning Equipment

Repair and Rework Emerge as an Integral Part of EMS - Drive Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment

Escalating Assembly Costs Drive Demand for Rework Equipment

Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Industry Spurs Growth

Next Generation Electronics: Opens up Opportunities for SMT

Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects

Demand for High-Mix' Equipment on Rise

Energy Efficient Equipment Come to Fore Amid Clamor for Environment Protection

Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time

From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile

Electronic Contract Manufacturers - Key Consumer Segment of SMT Equipment

ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures



4. CHALLENGES AND MARKET RESTRAINTS

SMT - Not Completely Free of Defects

Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth

Commoditization Kills Price Differentials

Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins

Used Equipment: The Threat is Real

High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants

Density Packing Voices Concerns for High Quality Placement and Inspection

High False Calls and Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence in SMT Inspection Equipment

Multiple Technologies Cannibalize Sales for SMT Inspection Equipment

Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge for SMT Equipment

Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership

Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry

Technology Challenges

Constant Demand for Improved Processes and Materials

Unstable Packaging

Difficulty in Reworking Conflicts between Process Capability and Design Requirements

Thermal Pad Voiding



5. THE TECH PRIMER

SMT - A Curtain Raiser

Electronics Packaging Technology Prior to SMT

Packaging Without Holes

What Drives SMT Market?

Benefits of Surface Mounting

Higher Functional Density and Spatial Utilization

Substantial Reduction in Costs and Board Weights

Superior Electrical Performance

Shortened Time-to-Market

Initial Glitches

Type I, II and III Surface Mount Assemblies

Types of Surface Mount Packages

Small Outline Integrated Circuits (SOICs)

Plastic Leaded or Leadless Chip Carriers (PLCCs and LCCs)

Chip Scale Packages (CSPs)

Ball Grid Arrays (BGAs)

Micro Ball Grid Array (microBGAs)

Fine Pitch Devices

Surface Mounting - A Concise Overview of the Process

Defects - Intimidating Challenges to the Board Quality and Performance

Sources of Defects

Description of Process Related Defects

Cost of Defects

Surface Mount Design - The First Step

Designing Entails 80% of the Cost

What are Land Patterns?

Some Major Design Considerations

Spatial Considerations

Component Alignment Considerations

Via Holes

Number of Test Nodes

Prototype Inspection

Solder Paste Application/Paste Printing - The Blue Print

Important Considerations for Good Quality Printing

Why Use Solder Paste?

Which Type of Solder Paste to be Used?

Prerequisites of an Ideal Solder Paste

Regulations on the Usage of Solder Pastes

Component Placement - Mounting'

Prerequisites for Precise Placement

Soldering - Making the Electrical Connections

Reflow Soldering

Wave Soldering

Classification of Solder Joints

Good Solder Joint

Poor Solder Fillet

Shorts

Cleaning - Wiping off the Contaminants

Impact of Cleaning Processes on Component Choice

Inspection - Locating the Defects

Visual/Manual Inspection

Optical/Laser Inspection

X-Ray Inspection

Repair and Rework - Setting the Defects Right

Functional Testing - The Ultimate Step

Emerging Technologies, Challenges and the Roadmap for the Future



6. INNOVATIONS

Latest Advancement in SMT Technology

Technological Innovations

Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement

Smart Feeder Technology

Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines

Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint



7. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Classification of SMT Equipment

Low-Range/Entry Level Machinery

Mid-Range Machinery

High-Range/High Level Machinery

Used Equipment

New Equipment

SMT Screen Print Equipment

Advantages of Screen Print Equipment

Manual Screen Print Equipment

Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment

Automatic Screen Print Equipment

Screen Printing: Still a Relevant Technology

SMT Placement Equipment

On Basis of Technology

Gantry/Cartesian Robots

Turret Placement Systems

On Basis of Speed

High Speed Placement Systems

Medium Speed Placement Systems

Low Speed Placement Systems

SMT Soldering Equipment

Reflow Ovens

Design Considerations

Wave Ovens

SMT Cleaning Equipment

Aqueous Cleaning Equipment

Semi-Aqueous

Solvent Cleaning Equipment

Traditional Solvents: Tarnished by Environmental Impact

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment

SMT Inspection Equipment

Optical Inspection Systems: Camera Eyes the SMT Lines

Manual Inspection Systems

Automated Optical Injection

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems

Technological Drivers

Increasing Circuit Complexity and Density

Improvements in Key Technology Components of AOI Systems

Miniaturization Drive

Advantages of AOIs

Optical Inspection Systems for Yield Management

Post-Print-Paste Inspection Machines

Post-Placement Inspection Machines

Post-Reflow Inspection Machines

Post Reflow or Post Placement?

X-Ray Inspection Equipment: X-Ploring the Unseen

Major Design Considerations for Enhanced Performance

Focal Spot Size

Tube Voltage

Geometric Magnification

Tube Lifetime

Standalone or Inline..?

Types of X-Ray Equipment

Manual X-Ray Inspection Systems

Semi Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems

Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems

How to Improve Functionality of AXIs?

False Failures

Escape Rates

False Failure Rates and Escape Rates: Striking the Balance

Benefits of AXIs

2 Dimensional X-Ray Systems

3 Dimensional X-Ray Systems

The Choice of the Ideal System

Laser Inspection Systems

Prerequisites of Laser Beams for High Precision Inspection

Emerging Trends in Inspection Systems

Next Gen' Inspection Systems Team up' to Fix' the Problems

SMT Repair and Rework Equipment

Manual Rework and Repair Equipment

Semi-Automatic Rework and Repair Equipment

SMT Equipment Markets: A Historic Backdrop

After All, It's the Testing Time'



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Global Leading Vendors of SMT Equipment

Leading Players in World SMT Equipment Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for ASM Assembly Systems, Fuji, Kulicke & Soffa, Panasonic, Yamaha Motor and Others

Leading Players in the Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems Market (2013 Historic Data): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales

Vendors Resort to Novel Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

Value Added Services Become Key Differentiator

Towards Consolidated Endeavors

Select M&A Deals in the World SMT Equipment Marketplace



8.1 Focus on Select Key Players



8.2 Product Introductions/Launches

Yamaha Motor Introduces YSP10 Solder Paste Printer

Mycronic Demonstrates the New MYPro Line Assembly Solution

Transition Automation Rolls Out Permalex Universal Holder and Blade Assembly for MPM Edison Printers

Saki Bags Support Certification for AOI Systems for Panasonic's APC-MFB2 System

SAKI Announces New 3Di AOI System

ASM Upgrades SIPLACE TX

Electrovert Unveils DwellFlex 4.0 Variable Contact Wave Solder Nozzle

Nordson DAGE Introduces Quadra W8 Wafer Inspection System

Teradyne Adds DC80+ and DCMUX Options for UltraFLEX Test System

Mitsubishi Electric to Introduce MISOP Surface-Mount Package IPM

Speedprint Technology Unveils SP1550 Printer

Yamaha Motor Unveils New YSi-SP High-speed 3D Solder Paste Inspection Machine

Saki Showcases New 3Di AOI Systems

Universal Instruments Rolls Out Uflex Automation Platform

Universal Instruments Showcases AdvantisV Platform

Nordson YESTECH Rolls Out FX-942UV ACI In-Line Dual Sided Optical Inspection System

Viscom Introduces New 3D Inspection System with High-Throughput Camera



8.3 Recent Industry Activity

MKS Instruments Acquires Electro Scientific Industries

Z-AXIS Expands 3D Printing Capabilities at Rochester, New York Facility

Sky Power Teams Up with Ersa Soldering Tools

KLA-Tencor Snaps Up Orbotech

Teradyne Acquires Lemsys

BTU International Expands Partnership with CORE-emt to Sweden

Glenbrook Technologies Appoints PAKT Electronics as Exclusive Representative in Poland

Kulicke & Soffa Inaugurates China Demo Center in Suzhou Facility

Saki Teams Up with PAC Global and CEME

Cogiscan Inks OEM Reseller Agreement with Universal Instruments

Compass Group Equity Partners Acquires Logic PD

Fuji Machine Manufacturing Changes Name to FUJI Corporation

ITW Establishes ITW EAE

Saki Joins ASYS PULSE Community

SAKI Inaugurates New Factory in Chiba, Japan

Tsinghua University Deploys Fuzion2-60 Platform in its SMT Lab

Universal Instruments Appoints SMTo Engineering as Channel Partner in Mexico

Mycronic Snaps Up Vi TECHNOLOGY



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 85)

The United States (44)

Japan (9)

Europe (23) France (3) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (7) Italy (1) Rest of Europe (5)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5h8px

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.