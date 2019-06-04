Smart Insulin Pens Market to grow up to $117 million by 2023: AMR

Surge in prevalence of diabetes across the world and increase in geriatric population fuel the growth of the smart insulin pens market. In addition, rise in awareness regarding the advantages of next-generation diabetes products supplements the growth. The first-generation pens segment accounted for more than half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the smart insulin pens market contributed $63.43 million in 2017 and is estimated to garner $117.03 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The demand for the smart insulin pens has increased considerably in the recent years owing to the increase in incidence of diabetic patients coupled with their cost-effective nature as compared to insulin pumps. However, applications that are not suitable for integrating with insulin restrict the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in technology and combining resources from all around the world would present opportunities in the smart insulin pens market.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3485



First-generation pens segment to maintain its dominance by 2023

The first-generation pens segment accounted for more than half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. However, the second-generation pens segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2023.



Europe to maintain lead position by 2023

Europe accounted for more than one third of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Hospitals and Clinics segment to lead throughout the forecast period

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for more than one third of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2023. However, the home care settings segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Reusable segment to maintain its dominance by 2023

Reusable segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, pre-filled segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3485



Leading market players

The key market players explored in the research include Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Companion Medical, DIAMESCO, and Emperra GmbH. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.