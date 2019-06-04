Partners Value Investments LP Announces US$250 Million Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments LP (the “Partnership”, TSXV: PVF.UN TSXV: PVF.PR.U) announced today its wholly owned, indirect subsidiary, PVII Subco Inc. (“SubCo”) is undertaking a substantial issuer bid (the "Offer'') to purchase up to 9,915,637 Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 (the “Preferred Units”) of the Partnership at a price per Preferred Unit of US$25.2127 (the “Purchase Price”).



The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 9, 2019 (the “Expiration Date”) unless the Offer is extended, varied or withdrawn by SubCo.

The Offer by SubCo represents an effective use of the financial resources of the Partnership and its subsidiaries and provides more flexibility to raise capital in the future. The Purchase Price in the Offer is the same amount per Preferred Unit that would be received by the holders of Preferred Units (“Unitholders”), if instead the Partnership had exercised its right to redeem the Preferred Units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Partnership’s limited partnership agreement with the redemption date being the Expiration Date. Proceeding by way of a substantial issuer bid, provides Unitholders with the flexibility to determine if and how many Preferred Units they wish to tender which Unitholders would not have had if the Partnership had exercised its right to redeem the Preferred Units instead.

Unitholders will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash, for Preferred Units tendered, subject to any applicable withholding taxes. If the aggregate number of Preferred Units properly deposited exceeds 9,915,637, such units will be purchased on a pro rata basis, subject to the terms of the Offer. The Offer will be offered to all Unitholders. The formal offer documents being mailed to Unitholders will contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer and instructions for tendering Preferred Units.

Unitholders whose Preferred Units are taken up in the Offer in accordance with the terms of the Offer will not be entitled to receive the distribution payable by the Partnership on July 31, 2019. The record date for the payment of such distribution will be fixed by the Partnership to be the date after the date on which Preferred Units are taken up in the Offer.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the Offer and declaration of distributions. Although the company believes that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Reference is made to the most recent Annual Report for a description of the major risk factors. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the company, investors and others should carefully consider such factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information. whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information. figure events or otherwise.

