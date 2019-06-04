BeiGene Chief Executive Officer John V. Oyler Elected to BIO Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BEIJING, China, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) has elected John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of BeiGene, to its Board of Directors as well as to its Health Section Governing Board. The Health Section Governing Board addresses policy and regulatory issues, and related subjects of significance to the biotechnology industry.



“It is my privilege to support BIO in uniting the global biotechnology community around issues of common importance,” said Mr. Oyler. “BIO’s mission is symbiotic with BeiGene’s, which I co-founded to bring together passionate, exceptionally talented people from China, the United States, and across the globe to develop innovative medicines of the highest quality for patients worldwide.”

Mr. Oyler co-founded BeiGene in 2010 and the company has since grown into a commercial-stage biotechnology company of approximately 2,400 employees in China, the United States, Australia, and Europe. BeiGene is developing and commercializing innovative molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer.

“We welcome John as a new board member who brings a unique view on international healthcare and access issues,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “His perspective is a valuable addition to our board, whose collective expertise enables BIO to advocate for public policy, in the U.S. and around the world. Our work helps to enable the creation of breakthrough medical therapies, enhanced agricultural products, and revolutionary biofuels.”

About BIO

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (“BIO”) is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global, commercial-stage, research-based biotechnology company focused on molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics. With a team of approximately 2,400 employees in China, the United States, Australia and Europe, BeiGene is advancing a pipeline consisting of novel oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for cancer. BeiGene is also working to create combination solutions aimed to have both a meaningful and lasting impact on cancer patients. BeiGene markets ABRAXANE® (nanoparticle albumin–bound paclitaxel), REVLIMID® (lenalidomide), and VIDAZA® (azacitidine) in China under a license from Celgene Corporation.i

