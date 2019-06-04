Derby Building Products Adds Atlantica to Beach House Shake™ Product Line

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Quebec, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derby Building Products introduces a new color, Atlantica, as the latest addition to its Beach House Shake product line. Atlantica is a soft, silvered coastal gray tone reminiscent of cottages found in a quaint New England village.

Atlantica is the fourth color in the Beach House Shake line. Other colors include Sandcastle, the look of natural white cedar; Hatteras, a deep, rich weathered gray; and Pacifica, which looks like fresh western red cedar. Beach House Shake products feature subtle shading variations, grain textures, and saw-cuts for the realistic look of natural cedar. Unlike natural cedar shingles which discolor as soon as they are installed, Beach House Shake will stay looking as beautiful as the day they were installed with little to no upkeep. –

“With the continued popularity of gray shades on home exteriors, we responded to the market demand for a light, soft gray shade that reflects the feel of the Atlantic coast,” said Ralph Bruno, CEO, Derby Building Products. “Beach House Shake’s Atlantica color is an uncompromising option that gives homeowners the look of perfectly silvered cedar, and the best part is that Atlantica goes up looking great and will retain that perfect look without the hassles of ongoing upkeep.”

Unlike cedar shingles, Beach House Shake products will not rot, decay, crack, or split and are impervious to moisture and insects.

In a recent milestone, Beach House Shake received a Notice of Acceptance (NOA) from Florida’s Miami-Dade County, known to have some of the most stringent building codes in the United States. In addition to standing up to high winds, the NOA certifies that Beach House Shake meets the standard for small and large missile impact resistance, burn rates, uniform static air pressure, and cyclic wind pressure loading, all which Florida experiences in its High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.

Designed for easy installation, the panelized shake is lightweight and can be installed using just a hammer or nail gun. And one-person installation allows a contractor to beautify a home quickly, allowing homeowners to enjoy a beautiful exterior in far less time—and less hassle – than natural cedar shingles. Learn more about Beach House Shake at www.beachhouseshake.com.

About Tando

The Tando brand of exterior building products leverages innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone™, Beach House Shake™, and TandoShake™. For more information, please visit www.beachhouseshake.com or www.tandobp.com

