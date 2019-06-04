The Search for Novel Treatment Targets for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ --

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundationis hosting a free interactive webinar on “The Search for Novel Treatment Targets for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder”on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET.Susanne E. Ahmari, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine,will discuss how her translational OCD research program seeks to identify the molecular, cellular, and circuit-level changes that underlie the onset and persistence of abnormal repetitive and compulsive behaviors. During this webinar, Dr. Ahmari will explain how her lab’s recent findings could ultimately pave the way to new treatment approaches for this mental illness that affects 2% to 3% of people worldwide. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/junewebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered bythe Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. The Foundation’s operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

