FloQast Names Jill Cooper as Vice President of Sales

Proven Senior Sales Executive Joins Emerging Leader in Close Management Software to Further Accelerate Growth



LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced it has appointed Jill Cooper as vice president of sales, effective immediately. Cooper will report directly to FloQast CEO Mike Whitmire and will be responsible for leading a growing sales organization as FloQast expands its go to market footprint.

A sales leader with more than 25 years experience in leading global teams and driving significant revenue growth, Cooper previously was the vice president of inside sales at Soasta (acquired by Akamai), a SaaS leader in digital performance management, monitoring and testing e-ecommerce solutions. She helped expand the company’s business among mid-market customers, which contributed to its successful acquisition by Akamai. Prior to Soasta, Cooper was the worldwide vice president of inside sales and operations at Zetta, where she significantly expanded the business to more than 1,000 customers over a three-year period.

Earlier in her career, Jill held senior sales roles at companies including Rational Software (acquired by IBM), and Netmanage, where she was instrumental in growing the company from $1 million to $125 million in sales over a four-year period.

Cooper is joining FloQast during a period of rapid growth and innovation. FloQast is increasingly becoming the de facto choice of pre-IPO and public companies that must simplify, accelerate and increase the accuracy of the monthly close of the company’s financials. Six weeks ago, FloQast expanded the capabilities of its core solution with the release of FloQast Matching , the industry’s first AI-powered matching solution that further empowers accounting teams to automate the close process. Last month, FloQast hosted its inaugural user conference, TakeControl, which provided chief financial officers, controllers and accountants with insights, best practices and new approaches to further optimize and streamline finance and accounting operations.

“Jill is a key addition to our executive team and we are thrilled to have her on board,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “FloQast has experienced massive growth with our best-in-class product and under Jill’s leadership, we expect to further accelerate our ability to help the accounting industry close their books faster and more accurately.”

*inactive

About FloQast

FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The cloud-based software is trusted by hundreds of accounting departments, including those at Twilio, DocuSign, Zillow and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter @floqast .

