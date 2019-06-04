UPDATE - Itamar Medical and BioTel Heart, a Division of BioTelemetry, Expand Collaboration to Offer Itamar’s Total Sleep Solution™ to BioTel Heart Cardiology Customers

Collaboration designed to integrate sleep apnea management into cardiology care pathways



CAESAREA, Israel, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE:ITMR), a company that develops, manufacturers and markets non-invasive diagnostic devices for sleep apnea with a focus on the cardiology market, and BioTel Heart, a division of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today announced an expanded collaboration to make Itamar Medical’s Total Sleep Solution available to select BioTel Heart cardiology customers in the United States. The companies conducted a successful pilot program with several BioTel Heart customers and are making the service available in additional targeted regions. The collaboration is designed to respond to the growing demand for home sleep apnea testing among cardiologists, who recognize effective sleep apnea management as a critical strategy for improving health in patients with cardiac disease.

Itamar Medical’s Total Sleep Solution is a comprehensive program that combines products and services, including the company’s innovative diagnostic test, the WatchPAT™. It is designed to provide cardiologists who are not board certified in sleep easy access to a comprehensive suite of products and services, including a network of sleep physicians, for quick, cost-effective, diagnosis, treatment and management of patients they suspect suffer from sleep apnea. Products and services in the Total Sleep Solution program include the WatchPAT, CloudPAT™ and SleePATh™ for cloud-based data and information mobilization solutions, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy compliance monitoring and logistical solutions such as WatchPAT Direct™.

BioTelemetry is advancing health by providing technology and services that enable healthcare providers to monitor and diagnose patients and clinical research subjects in a more efficient, accurate and cost-effective manner. It is one of the largest and fastest growing connected health companies. BioTel Heart processes over four billion heartbeats per day and monitors over one million patients each year. It is the pioneer in remote patient monitoring, revolutionizing healthcare with its suite of cardiac monitoring devices, including its FDA-cleared ePatch™ and Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry (MCOT™) monitors.

“We are excited to collaborate with BioTel Heart as we seek to leverage the growing opportunities for our WatchPAT technology,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “BioTel Heart has an extensive and trusted network across the cardiology community and a significant footprint in the U.S. Our collaboration provides the framework for cardiologists to prescribe home sleep apnea tests without worrying about pre-authorization and billing. This next step in our strategy simplifies the integration of our Total Sleep Solution offering into routine cardiac care pathways.”

“Our collaboration with Itamar Medical creates a unique opportunity to provide the cardiology community access to proven sleep apnea technology and services they can leverage while caring for patients,” said Andy Broadway, President of BioTel Heart. “Cardiologists recognize that effective home sleep apnea testing and management can lead to improved patient outcomes and Itamar Medical’s Total Sleep Solution is an effective and convenient way to expand access to the tools that help make that possible.”

“It is estimated that more than half of all patients with cardiovascular disease suffer from sleep apnea, a co-morbidity that has significant health and economic impacts,” said Rodney Horton, M.D., F.A.C.C. (Fellow of the American College of Cardiologists) at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia. “Diagnosing and managing sleep apnea is an essential component of cardiac care pathways that can improve patient outcomes, but many patients neither have access nor are able to manage the burden of spending a night at a sleep center. Additionally, many cardiology centers do not have the resources or infrastructure to offer home sleep apnea testing directly to their patients. The collaboration between Itamar Medical and BioTel Heart addresses both of these barriers by allowing more cardiology centers to offer home sleep apnea testing to their patients. Cardiologists’ ability to integrate Total Sleep Solution into routine care strategies is an excellent option when managing patients with sleep apnea.” Dr. Horton is a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist. He played a pivotal role in developing the WatchPAT HST program and was among the first cardiologists to implement the BioTel Heart solution using WatchPAT for fast and accurate diagnosis of sleep apnea.

About BioTelemetry, Inc. and BioTel Heart

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. The company provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. BioTel Heart is a preeminent provider of remote patient monitoring, processing over four billion heartbeats per day and monitoring over one million patients each year. It is the pioneer in remote patient monitoring, revolutionizing healthcare with its suite of cardiac monitoring devices. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is engaged in research, development, sales and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders with a focus on the cardiology market. The Company offers a Total Sleep Solution™ to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Its flagship PAT-based product, the WatchPAT™ device, is a home-use diagnostic device for sleep breathing disorders. It also offers the EndoPAT™ system, an FDA-cleared device to test endothelial dysfunction and to evaluate the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we discuss potential outcomes and growth opportunities which may arise out of the collaboration between Itamar Medical and BioTelemetry, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including events and circumstances out of Itamar Medical's and/or BioTelemetry's control and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Itamar Medical's current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time by Itamar Medical and/or BioTelemetry in reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (and also the Israel Securities Authority (“ISA”), in the case of Itamar Medical), including the Companies latest Annual Reports which are on file with the SEC (and the ISA, in the case of Itamar Medical). Except as otherwise required by law, neither Itamar Medical nor BioTelemetry undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

The contents of any website of hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes only and the contents thereof are not part of this press release nor is it incorporated herein by reference.

Itamar Medical Company Contact

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Shy Basson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +972-4-617-7700

bshy@itamar-medical.com

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)

Lazar Partners Ltd.

David Carey

Phone: 212-867-1762

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Heather C. Getz

Investor Relations

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

800-908-7103

investorrelations@biotelinc.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.