NXP Drives the 5G Revolution with Its Industry-Leading Portfolio of RF Infrastructure Solutions

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights:



NXP’s comprehensive suite of solutions address 5G RF power amplification needs for base stations, from MIMO to massive MIMO based active antenna systems for cellular and millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum bands.





NXP’s comprehensive suite of solutions address 5G RF power amplification needs for base stations, from MIMO to massive MIMO based active antenna systems for cellular and millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum bands.

NXP simplifies 5G Massive MIMO deployments by enabling smaller, lighter active antenna systems with Multi-Chip Modules (MCM) that offer high levels of integration and performance on the market.

NXP’s solutions, from sub-6 GHz to 40 GHz and from milliwatts to kilowatts, further simplify 5G infrastructure.

BOSTON, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Microwave Symposium 2019 – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today unveiled one of the industry’s most integrated portfolio of RF solutions for 5G cellular infrastructure, industrial and commercial markets. Building on its strong legacy, disruptive R&D, world class manufacturing and global presence, NXP’s comprehensive suite of solutions exceed today’s 5G RF power amplification demands for base stations--from MIMO to massive MIMO based active antenna systems for cellular and millimeter Wave (mmWave) spectrum bands.

Radio power solutions from NXP also simplify Massive MIMO deployments by enabling smaller, lighter active antenna systems, and NXP’s RF power Multi-Chip Modules (MCM) offer high levels of integration and performance on the market. With solutions from sub-6 GHz to 40 GHz and from milliwatts to kilowatts, NXP further simplifies 5G infrastructure to allow partners to rapidly develop systems and join the 5G ecosystem.

“With the potential to transform entire industries and economies, 5G will be fully realized over time and NXP is uniquely positioned to facilitate its global adoption by offering one of the industry’s most comprehensive cellular infrastructure portfolio focused on driving the 5G-connected world,” said Paul Hart, senior vice president and general manager of NXP’s Radio Power Solutions. “Today, NXP is ahead of the demand curve as the world’s top supplier of massive MIMO solutions enabling carriers to provide more bandwidth to customers.”

A proven leader in wireless infrastructure, NXP is enabling many of the world’s first RF deployments in 5G for both sub-6GHz mMIMO and the first millimeter wave networks. At the core of NXP’s success is its trifecta of radio power solutions:

Smart antenna solutions, including highly integrated analog beamforming products (in frequencies ranging from 24 to 40 GHz) that leverage NXP’s SiGe technology for 5G millimeter wave infrastructure. The solutions enable customers to build the 5G mmWave phased array antenna systems of the future and serve consumers with substantial bandwidths in both FWA and RAN applications.



Integrated, high-efficiency power solutions, with leading 5G mMIMO and IC products for base stations across all sub 6GHz cellular bands.



Discrete high-power RF transistors for 4G and 5G MIMO based cellular base stations, plus a full suite of GaN RF and LDMOS RF power solutions for industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM), broadcast, RF energy, mobile radio and aerospace and defense applications.

As the only company delivering RF and transceiver solutions across the complete range of 5G network deployments from sub-6GHz to mmWave, NXP has established hardware and software partnerships with key multiple-system operators (MSOs) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to quickly deliver systems for 5G hyper-connectivity to the market.

See NXP RF technologies in action at International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2019

NXP will showcase its industry-leading RF infrastructure solutions portfolio from June 2-7 in NXP’s IMS 2019 booth #548 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:

Americas Europe Greater China / Asia Tate Tran Martijn van der Linden Ming Yue Tel: +1 408-802-0602 Tel: +31 6 10914896 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: tate.tran@nxp.com Email: martijn.van.der.linden@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfed3649-45e6-404b-a489-94cdb3d2e423





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.