Radius Health to Present at Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer and Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will present a corporate update at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



Information on the presentation is as follows:

Event: Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 Time: 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET Location: Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes – Marineland Ballroom 2

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011



