Radius Health to Present at Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced that Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer and Joe Kelly, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will present a corporate update at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Information on the presentation is as follows:
|Event:
|Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 12, 2019
|Time:
|2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET
|Location:
|Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes – Marineland Ballroom 2
A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.radiuspharm.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Radius
Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Elhan Webb, CFA
Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com
Phone: 617-551-4011
