Generex Biotechnology CEO Joe Moscato To Present at H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference

H.C. WAINWRIGHT 21st ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY September 8 – 10, 2019

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce that Joe Moscato, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and his team of seasoned industry leaders are scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference to be held in New York from September 8 to 10. Mr. Moscato will present the Generex corporate strategy and operating results and will be meeting with leading healthcare investors to present the corporate vision for Generex Biotechnology as an integrated healthcare holding company with a unique strategy to provide end-to-end, patient centric solutions to enhance the doctor patient relationship.

“We are proud and honored to be asked to present the “New” Generex at the H.C. Wainwright conference,” stated Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex. “H.C. Wainwright is the preeminent, number one investment banking healthcare firm. They are a force in the biotech investment community, and we look forward to the opportunity to present our vision to their investors.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com

