HB19-1090 Opens a Strategic Door for ILUS To Own and Hold Cannabis License as a Public Company

MONUMENT, Colo., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illustrato Pictures International, Inc. (OTCPK: ILUS) (to be renamed Red Creek Diversified Holding Corporation) announced today that with the passage of HB19-1090, the Company can now move forward in completing its due diligence on its pending acquisitions and apply for operational licenses.



House Bill 19-1090 repeals the Colorado legislative provision that prohibits publicly traded corporations from holding a marijuana license. The Bill was introduced in January 2019 and was strongly sponsored by two Democrats and two Republicans. It passed unanimously out of the House Finance Committee on March 4th and then referred to the House Appropriations Committee. HB19-1090 passed out of the Senate Finance Committee with a vote of five to two on April 18th and was then passed on to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The second reading took place on April 23rd. The final decision of the Bill was made by the full legislature on April 27, 2019 by a vote of 27-7-1. On April 29th, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed into law HB19-1090 – ‘Publicly Licensed Marijuana Companies’ which repeals the provision that prohibits publicly traded companies from holding a marijuana license.

Larson Elmore, CEO of Red Creek Reserve, stated, "We greatly appreciate the passage of HB19-1090, which will significantly allow us to move forward with our game plan. This is a monumental time for our Company and we believe the growth potential is both substantial and compelling. We thank our legislative support and the support from our shareholders as we move forward in executing our vision as a leader and vertically integrated operator in the cannabis space. One of the requirements of the Bill is that the public company must be fully reporting, which we are in the process of becoming."

Colorado was the first state in the United States to legalize cannabis for adult use and the initial regulations introduced in 2014 did not permit any out-of-state ownership of MED-licensed cannabis businesses. The regulations were subsequently amended to permit some out-of-state ownership for qualified US residents, capped at fifteen individuals, effectively barring public companies from having direct ownership of MED-licensed businesses.

According to BDS Analytics, Colorado sold $1.5 billion of legal cannabis in 2018, second only to California. This new legislation should help maintain Colorado’s status as one of the largest cannabis economies in the world, and effectively opens the floodgates by granting Colorado-based cannabis companies additional avenue for revenues.

About ILUS (to be renamed Red Creek Diversified Holding Corporation):

ILUS acquires, aligns or consolidates with revenue producing companies and real estate assets, cannabis and other sectors. The Company’s goal is to diversify by acquiring companies that have proven track records and great potential for growth and profits. Our website www.redcreekreserve.com will be updated as we execute the strategic plan.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

