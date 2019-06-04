Predictive Technology Group Names Industry Veteran Dr. Douglas Rabin Vice President of Medical Affairs, Women’s Health of Predictive Laboratories

Appointment expands Predictive Laboratories’ management team to support goal of bringing innovative molecular diagnostics to market

SALT LAKE CITY, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through precision therapeutic treatments, announces that Douglas S. Rabin, MD, has joined Predictive Laboratories as Vice President of Medical Affairs, Women’s Health. In this newly created position, he will provide critical medical affairs support for the women's health clinical franchise. Dr. Rabin has more than 25 years of experience in women's healthcare, including both clinical reproductive endocrinology, and obstetrics and gynecology.



/EIN News/ -- Dr. Rabin previously served as Medical Director for Women’s Health at Quest Diagnostics, where he successfully completed a seminal paper in cervical cancer screening, initiated a trial in BRCA population testing and helped launch Quest’s non-invasive prenatal and Jewish genetic diagnostics. He also was instrumental in the expansion of the women’s health franchise at Quest through the acquisition of Reprosource, Inc. He previously was a National Health Service Corps (NHSC) physician, and a National Scholarship Awardee at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its gynecological consultant, as well as a consultant to multiple Big Four accounting firms. His clinical credentials include management of a successful in vitro fertilization (IVF) practice for more than 10 years and as a full-time obstetrician and gynecologist. In addition, Dr. Rabin served as the medical director for a pharmaceutical company addressing women's health issues.

Dr. Rabin earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Harvard College and a medical degree from the Temple University School of Medicine. He completed his Ob/Gyn training at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and spent eight years at the NIH after completing a fellowship in endocrinology and infertility at Mt Sinai School of Medicine.

Dr. Rabin said, “I am extremely excited to join Predictive Technology Group. I view our diagnostics to identify patients with endometriosis as novel predictive approaches in managing fertility, pelvic pain and improving women’s lives.”

“We welcome Dr. Rabin to the Predictive team to support our goal of commercializing our innovative, genetic-based diagnostics that are initially focus on human infertility and women’s health,” said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “Dr. Rabin is highly accomplished in launching pharmaceutical and diagnostic products at Fortune 500 companies. His experience and commitment to delivering improved, more comprehensive healthcare to patients will be of tremendous assistance in supporting our mission of employing advanced molecular diagnostics to prevent or eliminate disease for generations to come.”

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories owns significant next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a “high complexity” molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA). Its novel test for women experiencing infertility, ARTGuide™, was launched in late 2018 to selected Beta launch centers. ARTGuide™ is a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other health concerns. The test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as IVF, are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving a pregnancy.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, Predictive Diagnostics and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com ; Predrx.com and Predictivebiotech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the difficulty of predicting FDA approvals, acceptance and demand for human cell and tissue products and other pharmaceutical products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch, reliance on key strategic alliances, availability of raw materials, availability of additional intellectual property rights, availability of future financing sources, the regulatory environment, and other risks the Company may identify from time to time in the future.

Contact:

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain jcain@lhai.com

Kevin Mc Cabe kmccabe@lhai.com

310-691-7100







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.