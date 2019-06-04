PX Receives Industry Leader Award From Jornaya

Customer Acquisition Marketplace Recognized for Advancing Industry Through Technology, Innovation and Transparency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PX , the leading marketing technology platform to automate and manage customer acquisition, today announced that it received the Industry Leader Award from Jornaya during their recent Journey Summit conference in Philadelphia, PA.



The Industry Leader Award is presented to the company eager to collaborate and find new ways to bring a positive impact to the markets and customers they serve. PX was recognized for the launch of the industry’s first transparent Customer Acquisition Platform and its efforts to provide a new level of transparency that is lacking throughout the industry.

“PX has been working to revolutionize customer acquisition, and they’ve set out to solve industry problems with a unique approach: a truly programmatic and transparent buying platform,” said Matt Lohman, CRO of Jornaya. “They’re giving clients greater control over their lead buying campaigns and providing a new level of transparency that removes risk from customer acquisition activities. PX was an early data partner of ours who recognized the opportunity to 'expand beyond the lead'."

“Jornaya is one of the most respected companies in our field and to be selected as the Industry Leader Award recipient is a tremendous honor,” said Bas Offers, co-founder and COO of PX. “This honor validates our efforts to advance the customer acquisition industry through transparency, analytics and an open marketplace to acquire leads.”

PX also recently made two announcements , one that it has launched a new sales data integration tool that provides marketers end-to-end visibility into their campaigns, and secondly, that their open publisher exchange reached a milestone with over 500 sources now actively offering leads and calls to buyers.

About PX

PX is the world’s first transparent customer acquisition platform, providing a single marketplace for companies to acquire customers from hundreds of vetted and sought-after sources. The company removes the risk from customer acquisition by providing marketers with easy-to-use solutions and tools to grow and efficiently scale their customer base. PX is active in the Financial Services, Insurance and Home Services industries. Originally established in 2010, PX launched its open marketplace in 2018. Its global headquarters are in New York City, with offices Panama City, Amsterdam, and Odessa, Ukraine. For more information, visit www.px.com .

